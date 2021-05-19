HBO Max has unveiled the official trailer for the Friends reunion special, giving us our first look at what this highly anticipated one-off will actually look like. The entire cast of the iconic NBC sitcom — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry — reunited on the rebuilt set of the show for the reunion special, but as this trailer reveals this isn't just a long Q&A. The cast recreates the trivia from the iconic episode in which Monica and Rachel lose their apartment to Chandler and Joey, as the performers are now forced to answer trivia questions about the show.

We also see the cast participating in a table read of an iconic episode, as well as looking back on moments from the series both on set and on a stage setting moderated by James Corden. It was previously revealed that guest stars for the special include Tom Selleck and Lady Gaga, and we see a few of those special guests in this trailer — as well as how they fit in.

The Friends reunion was originally supposed to be filmed last year and was going to be part of HBO Max's launch day content, but the pandemic delayed filming to early 2021. Regardless, this looks like an emotional and nostalgic look back at one of the best TV shows ever made, and it's made all the sweeter by the fact that it's clear this cast still really, really loves each other.

Check out the Friends reunion special trailer and poster below. Friends: The Reunion premieres exclusively on HBO Max on May 27th.

