We finally have an official release date for the highly-anticipated Friends reunion special, which will air on HBO Max sooner rather than later. Today the streaming platform revealed Friends: The Reunion will drop on May 27, marking just two weeks until its big debut.

Along with the premiere date, we also got a short teaser video, which features Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc walking alongside one another in slow motion as they’re filmed from behind. A new take on “I’ll Be There For You” plays in the background before the group fades out. A title card then reads “The One Where They Get Back Together,” a play of Friends’ famous episodic naming tradition.

Not only will the reunion feature the six superstars, but it will also boast an impressive guest star list. David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai will all grace the stage at the event. Friends: The Reunion was filmed at the show’s original soundstage in Burbank, on the Warner Bros. lot.

The reunion special was directed by Ben Winston, who also served as an executive producer alongside Friends creators and executive producers Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin Bright. All six Friends stars also serve as co-executive producers on the special, which is not a surprise given their loyalty to working on projects and being compensated equally in the past.

All 10 seasons of Friends are exclusively streaming on HBO Max, thanks to a $400 million deal between WarnerMedia and the streaming platform. Naturally, it was the only place for the reunion special, where the six sitcom stars are expected to earn between $3 and $4 million for their participation, which taped back in April.

Friends: The Reunion will premiere May 27 on HBO Max. Check out the first teaser below:

