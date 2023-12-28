The Big Picture Ross and Rachel's "break" in Friends Season 3 sparked a debate among viewers about whether they were really broken up.

The focus on the break overshadowed the fact that Ross's actions deeply hurt Rachel, showing his lack of consideration for her feelings.

Ross's selfishness and inability to see things from Rachel's perspective is a recurring character flaw throughout the series that ultimately impacts their relationship and eventual reunion.

Whether you love or hate Friends, there’s little doubt you’ve become privy to the infamous fight between Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) about whether they were on a break (a.k.a. broken up) when he slept with another woman — Chloe (Angela Featherstone) from the copy store — in the middle of Friends Season 3. After this broke Ross and Rachel up for real, the “break” and the couple’s disagreement over it became a running bit for the show throughout the seven seasons that followed, becoming a tiresome part of life for fellow friends Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) crazy. However, what Friends (and Ross) failed to understand about the situation is that it never mattered if they were on a break, but that Ross never attempted to see the situation from Rachel’s point of view.

Friends Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing, and Phoebe Buffay are six twenty-somethings living in New York City. Over the course of 10 years and seasons, these friends go through life lessons, family, love, drama, friendship, and comedy. Release Date September 22, 1994 Cast Matt LeBlanc , Matthew Perry , David Schwimmer Jennifer Aniston , Courteney Cox , Lisa Kudrow Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 10

Were Ross and Rachel on a Break in ‘Friends’ Season 3?

Ultimately, it is up to the viewers’ discretion whether or not Ross and Rachel were on a break during Friends Season 3. It all started when Rachel began her new job at Bloomingdale’s. Immediately, Ross becomes jealous of Rachel’s growing friendship with handsome co-worker Mark (Steven Eckholdt). This builds for several episodes before Mark gets a new job, but Ross and Rachel’s issues aren’t suddenly resolved. On the day of their anniversary, Rachel tells Ross that she has to work late, specifically asking him not to come to the office because of how busy she is. This upsets Ross, partially because it’s their anniversary and partially because Rachel’s been so busy with her new job that they’ve barely seen each other of late. So, ignoring her wishes, he brings a picnic down to the office and interrupts her while she’s working.

Their fight begins there, as Ross causes mayhem before he leaves and returns to Monica and Rachel’s apartment. When Rachel comes home, their fight continues, as both feel the other should apologize for their behavior. Exasperated with Ross’ behavior (and yet another mention of Mark), Rachel says that maybe they should just take a break. Ross thinks she means from the fight, but then she clarifies that she means “a break from us.” So, Ross goes out with Chandler, Joey, and Chloe from the copy store, while Rachel invites Mark over for a sympathetic ear. After some time, Ross calms down and calls Rachel, but hears Mark in the background and becomes angry, hanging up on her. Then, he sleeps with Chloe that night and spends the entire next day in “The One with the Morning After” (Season 3, Episode 16) trying to make sure that Rachel doesn’t find out because she came over, and they made up that morning (while Chloe was still in his apartment).

Of course, Rachel does learn the truth, thanks to Gunther (James Michael Tyler) and his unrequited love for her. Then, the real fight begins about whether Ross cheated because they were “on a break.” Ross firmly believes he did not, as they were broken up, while Rachel feels he did (and doesn’t stop feeling that way given her letter in the Friends Season 4 premiere and the bad reaction she has to any mention of the break throughout the rest of the show). But, at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if they were on a break, despite the series’ solely focusing on that aspect of the situation. What actually matters is that what Ross did hurt Rachel, but he never tries to understand how she feels about the situation.

Ross Seriously Hurt Rachel, But Didn’t Really Care

Image via WarnerMedia

The real issue of the situation was always how Ross could do that to Rachel and what that meant for their romantic relationship in general. His insecurities built in his head to the point where he thought she would cheat on him with Mark. Then, he tries to justify his sleeping with Chloe because he thought that Rachel was sleeping with Mark just hours after their fight. Just how little did he think of Rachel that he believed she would do that? Regardless of the Mark situation, how little did he think of their relationship to sleep with Chloe just after their fight?

Ross and Rachel’s fight eventually becomes about the nuances of the infamous break, but it should have been focused on how terribly Ross made Rachel feel by doing what he did. Even if they couldn’t come to terms with whether it was technically cheating, the fact is that Rachel felt like it was. In addition to Ross sleeping with another woman the night of, he spent the entire day after trying to make sure Rachel would never find out, set on lying to her (or at least hiding the truth). Objectively, Ross committed several terrible acts, purposely trying to hurt the woman he supposedly loved. Plus, he continues to hurt her with this for years to come. (And this was a couple we were supposed to be rooting for?)

The So-Called Break Highlights Ross’ Biggest Character Flaw Throughout ‘Friends’

Close

All Ross cared about during this fight over whether they were on a break was that he was being accused of being a cheater and how that impacted his “nice guy” image. Not ever, for even a moment, did he really stop to consider Rachel’s side of things. He doesn’t try to put himself in her shoes and feel the pain that he has caused her. He doesn’t bother to try to understand how his actions made her feel, both individually and in their relationship. He simply goes on the defensive, trying to convince himself he did nothing wrong. He even lies to his ex-wife Carol (Jane Sibbett) about what happened later on, trying to garner sympathy and villainize Rachel, which of course falls apart when Phoebe tells her that Ross slept with someone else (a detail he conveniently left out while lying about Rachel sleeping with Mark).

This is the series’ biggest example of Ross’ major character flaw throughout Friends, which is that he believes the world revolves around him. Sadly, he never learns it doesn’t. We see this from his reaction to Susan (Jessica Hecht) and Carol’s relationship early on and throughout the show, as he only ever cares about how Carol hurt him (but never admits that he wasn’t happy with her either). He doesn’t truly care about Rachel’s feelings about him sleeping with another woman, just that it cost him their relationship. Similarly, he thinks Emily (Helen Baxendale) is unreasonable in Friends Season 5 for being upset that he said Rachel’s name during their wedding ceremony. Lest we forget his lying to Rachel about getting an annulment after their drunken Las Vegas wedding because he didn't want to be divorced for a third time.

This continues on, never being called out to allow Ross to grow as a human being, until the Friends series finale. Here, as we all know and loathe, he gets Rachel to turn down her dream job in Paris so they can finally be together. However, the only path he sees to them being together is that Rachel turns her life upside down to be with him, but he shouldn’t have to sacrifice absolutely anything. Regardless, the bigger problem with their reunion is that they never learned from or moved on from the past. It wasn’t forgotten either, as Ross takes the opportunity to bring up their break one last time in this final episode, clearly showing he hadn’t learned anything or come to care about anyone but himself (and definitely not Rachel) throughout the seven seasons following their break-up.

Friends is streaming on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max