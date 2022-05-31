Having something that makes you instantly think of a TV show continues to be a well-known part of most long-running series, at this point becoming somewhat of an unwritten rule. Running gags come in various forms, be that a person to the most uniquely peculiar objects. From How I Met Your Mother's blue french horn to The Big Bang Theory's triple knock, most sitcoms have something known only to them.

Friends was on the air from 1994 to 2004 and accumulated over two dozen running gags over its ten-year run. From recurring characters like Janice (Maggie Wheeler) and her well-known catchphrase to Ross (David Schwimmer) and his funny way of swearing without actually swearing, Friends certainly wasn't lacking in their running gags. Could we BE any more excited?

Ugly Naked Guy

A character who only ever physically appeared on screen a total of three times became a very memorable running gag throughout the show's first five seasons. Ugly naked guy, nicknamed by the gang, was a character mentioned a few times, with the first acknowledgment in the second episode of season one.

He was present from the beginning of the show with his final mention and physical appearance in the fourteenth episode of season five, "The One Where Everybody Finds Out.". While ugly naked guy never continued past the fifth season, he continued to be a memorable part of the show.

"I KNOW!"

Each of the friends had their own little catchphrase of sorts. Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) was a prolonged exasperated "no!" and Phoebe's (Lisa Kudrow) was a deflated, "oh no." But perhaps the most commonly used of the three belonged to the younger Geller sibling, Monica (Courtney Cox).

Through seasons two to ten, she would pronounce her short but very memorable catchphrase a certain way every time. Even the rest of the gang would turn to her go-to "I know!" and mimic the exact decibel she would use. Even almost 30 years after its first appearance on the show, it's still just as memorable.

Regina Phalange

Phoebe may have been through a lot of trauma, but it certainly didn't stop her from being her genuine and loveable self. Whether it be her hit song or never being one to shy away from a sticky situation, you can't help but love her unique personality.

Of the many qualities of Phoebe, her alias Regina Phalange could very well be one of the best. From being used to help Joey (Matt LeBlanc) win over his hand twin in "The One in Las Vegas Part 1" to convincing an entire plane full of people that there was something wrong with the left phalange, her intriguing name for various things was a consistent part of the show.

Smelly Cat

"Smelly cat, smelly cat, what are they feeding you?" Be honest. You sang that, didn't you? Phoebe's iconic song, Smelly Cat, was ever-present throughout the show, most often popping up as her go-to tune whenever she would perform at the coffee house, Central Perk.

This short and sweet little musical number became incredibly popular among fans. It became one of the show's longest-running gags, with its first mention early in season two and continuing throughout all ten seasons. For an intended joke song set to make only one appearance, we certainly couldn't imagine the show without it.

Could I BE...?

Chandler (Matthew Perry) often resorted to sarcasm, typically resulting in some hilarious responses in conversations. But, his sarcasm wasn't the only aspect of the character that often had fans giggling, and once the show brought attention to it, you couldn't miss it.

Throughout its entirety, the Friends writers had a lot of fun with Chandler's emphasis on the word "be," often making it a focal point of comedy over its ten-year run. Often teased by his friends for it, it became a very consistent part of the show and a massive part of Chandler's character. Could we BE more right?

Joey And Food

"JOEY DOESN'T SHARE FOOD!" Every Friends fan knows this. Joey Tribbiani has many qualities that make it impossible not to love him. Be that his goofiness, love of food, or loyalty to the people he loves, you can't help but have a soft spot for him.

Joey made it very clear that he loved his food, and he was not open to sharing it with anyone. From enjoying a pie with some questionable filling to eating a baloney sandwich in the shower, this man continued to go bigger and better when it came to his food, and he wasn't at all fussy about what was in it.

Fist Banging As Swearing

Be honest. Every Friends fan has used Ross' go-to for swearing at someone without actually swearing at someone at least once. It's fun to use and a great way to subtly tell someone you're mad at them. And if that person isn't a fan of the show and has no idea what it means, bonus.

Ross' fist banging as swearing, aka the friendly finger, was a method he made up as a way to swear at Monica without their parents finding out. The gesture became a beloved running gag throughout the show, with the rest of the gang joining in on the fun on multiple occasions. It's goofy and silly, but it's super fun to use, and we still love it after all these years!

Oh My God

OH. MY. GOD. For years, these three little words were the bane of Chandler's life. This short saying belonged to the one and only Janice Litman-Goralnik and would instill chills down Chandler's spine at the sound of her voice.

Whenever Janice would appear in the show, it would typically start in the form of her iconic "oh my god," followed by her just as iconic laugh. Janice was a popular recurring character, so her go-to quote was quickly associated with her. Even almost 20 years after the show's end, it's impossible to hear "oh my god" without thinking of Janice.

How You Doin?

Joey had many attributes that made you instantly think of him throughout his time on the show, but there isn't one potentially quite as repeated as his go-to line for picking up a girl. Even testing it on his friends a few times, this famous line more often than not worked out for him.

It is one of, if not the most memorable quotes to come out of Friends, and it became Joey's catchphrase of sorts. Even more than two decades after the show's final episode, it remains in the heads of every Friends fan around the world. "How you doin?"

We Were On A Break!

Ross and Rachel's on-again, off-again relationship was often a focal point of comedy throughout Friends' ten-year run, especially after this famous line's first mention back in season 3. While the first time it was mentioned was an incredibly emotional moment, the times that followed were always a good laugh, and the writers had a lot of fun with it.

It might just be one of TV's most commonly quoted lines, and for over seven years, it became such a big part of the show that we couldn't picture Ross and Rachel's relationship without this iconic line being a part of it.

