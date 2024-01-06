It's no secret that NBC's Friends still reigns as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time and continues to gain fans from generation to generation across the globe. The show follows six single friends played by Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer who are all living in New York City and support each other through the typical ups and downs that come with life as a 20-something-year-old. Throughout the show's 10-season run, Friends featured some big Hollywood names like Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Winona Ryder, but they also included stars who are also major pillars of the sitcom genre.

While the show is noted for its overall fantastic cast and memorable episodes, the creators went to extensive lengths to keep audiences on their toes with a string of guest appearances by many such as Jason Alexander and Christina Applegate, who were originally stars of some of the most iconic sitcoms in history. From Mad About You star and Oscar winner Helen Hunt to Rachel Green's mother and star of That Girl, Marlo Thomas, these are the 10 best sitcom legends who appeared on Friends.

10 Helen Hunt - Patron at Central Perk

Episode: "The One With Two Parts: Part 1"

In season 1, episode 'The One With Two Parts: Part 1,' Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) is approached by two women (Hunt and Leila Kenzle) at Central Perk who mistake her for her identical twin sister, Ursula, as well as their waitress. As they attempt to give Phoebe their order, they're brushed off by her, which convinces them that Phoebe, is without a doubt, Ursula. While Hunt making an appearance is notable, there is more to the moment that some fans may not have caught if they never watched Hunt's popular sitcom, Mad About You.

Before Friends, Kudrow also made an appearence on Hunt's sitcom as the character of Ursula, who worked as a waitress at Jamie and Paul's (Paul Reiser) favorite restaurant, Riff's, which is where Ursula still works in Friends, creating a subtle crossover between the two shows. Before becoming an Oscar-winning actress, Mad About You essentially launched Hunt's career, earning her three Golden Globes for Best Actress and four Primetime Emmy Awards for Lead Actress.

9 Michael McKean - Mr. Rastatter

Episode: "The One With the List"

In season 2, episode 8, 'The One With The List,' Monica (Courteney Cox) is hired by a company to come up with recipes for a new type of synthetic chocolate known as "Mockolate." Throughout the entire episode, Monica is concocting every dish imaginable for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, ranging from cookies to pumpkin pie, which all end up tasting terrible. When Monica returns with her progress, she learns that Mockolate is no more after failing to get approval from the Drug and Food Administration.

While Mockolate was a failure, the episode featured sitcom legend, Michael McKean as Monica's superior, Mr. Rastatter, who is best known for his role as Lenny Kosnowski on the classic show, Laverne & Shirley. Aside from Laverne & Shirley, McKean has appeared in various film and television shows, including Spinal Tap, Coneheads, and, most recently, Better Call Saul as Saul Goodman's straight-laced older brother, Chuck McGill. McKean's role with co-star David L. Lande as Lenny's counterpart, Squiggy, in Laverne & Shirley basically paved the way for characters like Joey Tribbianni and Chandler Bing, which is what earns McKean a rightful spot on this list.

8 Soleil Moon Frye - Katie

Episode: "The One With the Girl Who Hits Joey"

Joey (Matt LeBlanc) doesn't typically have any issues in the dating department, but in season 5, episode 15, 'The One with the Girl Who Hits Joey,' he gets more than he bargained for with his new girlfriend, Katie. Katie's small stature is paired with an unexpected, powerful punch that she thinks is playful but actually kind of hurts. When Joey tries to tell his friends about it, they laugh at the accusation and can't believe someone like Katie could actually cause any physical pain.

Joey's newest fling is portrayed by Soleil Moon Frye, who many may recognize as the star of the 1980s sitcom, Punky Brewster. At 7 years old, Frye starred as the lovable Punky who, despite the show's consistently low ratings, captured audiences' hearts and kept the series afloat. While the sitcom itself wasn't a major hit, Frye's character became a role model for young viewers, especially for those who didn't grow up in a traditional family that was typically seen on television at the time, showing kids that love and support of a family come in all different forms.

7 Jason Alexander - Earl

Episode: "The One Where Rosita Dies"

When Phoebe takes a job as a telemarketer in season 7, episode 13, 'The One Where Rosita Dies,' she makes her first call to a depressed office manager named Earl, who, after a bit of small talk, openly confesses to her that he plans to end his life. Due to Phoebe's personal experience and the loss of her mother to suicide, she can't turn a blind eye to the troubled man and makes it her mission to find and save him before it's too late, even if it involves telling a few harmless lies to talk him down.

While suicide is a serious subject, it's hard to take it that way when the character is played by Jason Alexander, who is undeniably known for his role as the frequently relatable George Costanza on Seinfeld. Alexander is a vital staple in the sitcom genre who earned seven Primetime Emmy and four Golden Globe nominations for his performance as Costanza. The actor has starred in several Broadway productions and popular films, including, Pretty Woman, Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and most recently, Adam Sandler's Netflix animated feature, Leo. In 1989, Alexander won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in Jerome Robbins' Broadway.

6 Audra Lindley - Frances

Episode: "The One With Phoebe's Dad"

In season 2, episode 9, 'The One With Phoebe's Dad,' Phoebe learns that the photo of her father whom she never met is actually just a generic photo that comes with picture frames. She decides to confront her grandma, Frances, about the photo and, despite Frances' somewhat best efforts to convince Phoebe the man in the photo is her father, she finally tells her the truth about not only who he is but also where he is today, creating a difficult situation for Phoebe.

Frances is played by Audra Lindley, who starred as the landlady, Helen Roper in the iconic 1970s sitcom, Three's Company, and the short-lived spin-off, The Ropers. Between Mrs. Roper's vivacious, out-spoken personality and colorful wardrobe, it's easy to see why showrunners felt that she would be perfect for the part of Phoebe's bubbly, eccentric grandma, which marked the actress' final role before her death in 1997 at the age of 79. Even though Lindley only made one appearance, it was legendary to have such a pinnacle figure in the sitcom genre to be a part of a series like Friends.

5 John Stamos - Zack

Episode: "The One With the Donor"

When Monica and Chandler (Matthew Perry) learn that they can't naturally conceive a baby, they decide to look into other options, specifically finding a sperm donor. Instead of searching a database at a clinic, Chandler invites one of his co-workers, Zack, over for dinner, and introduces him to Monica as a potential candidate. At first, Monica thinks Chandler has lost his mind, but as she starts to get to know Zack, she becomes more open to possibility until the couple manage to scare him off with their unusual line of questioning.

In season 9, episode 22, 'The One With the Donor,' 90s heartthrob and Full House star, John Stamos, plays the medically perfect Zack who, by the way, is also not too bad on the eyes either. Stamos is universally recognized for his role as Uncle Jesse Katsoplis on Full House, which was another monumental sitcom for its non-traditional family unit of a widowed father raising his three young daughters with the help of their bachelor uncles. Stamos' character quickly became a fan favorite, known for his love of music and Elvis Presley, but also for his charming demeanor and his iconic catchphrase, "Have mercy!"

4 Christina Applegate - Amy Green

Episode: "The One With Rachel's Other Sister"

Audiences first meet Rachel's middle and self-centered sister, Amy, in season 9, episode 8, 'The One With Rachel's Other Sister,' when she shows up unannounced the day before Thanksgiving. After Amy's holiday plans fall through, Rachel is forced to invite her sister to join her and her friends for Thanksgiving dinner at Monica and Chandler's place, which is ruined by Amy's unfiltered observations and outrage about not getting custody of Rachel and Ross' daughter, Emma, if anything ever happened to them.

Rachel's overly entitled sister, Amy, is played by Christina Applegate who initially gained notoriety for her role as the dimwitted teenager, Kelly Bundy, in the 1987 sitcom, Married...With Children. Applegate reprised her role as Amy in season 10, episode 5, 'The One Where Rachel's Sister Babysits,' and stays with Rachel and Joey. Rachel reluctantly lets her sister babysit Emma, which results in Amy getting the baby's ears pierced without Rachel or Ross' permission. While the second episode is a great follow-up, Applegate's first episode ranks as one of the best episodes of season 9 as well as one of the most memorable guest appearances.

3 Danny DeVito - The Stripper

Episode: "The One Where the Stripper Cries"

In season 10, episode 11, 'The One Where the Stripper Cries,' Monica and Rachel throw Phoebe a bachelorette party and discover that she's expecting a traditional party with a stripper as the entertainment. Rachel and Monica quickly flip through the phone book and call the first person they find, but when he arrives, they are surprised to see that he's a short, middle-aged, bald man who can't even handle climbing a flight of stairs without needing to catch his breath. As the women try to find a way out of the awkward situation, their efforts hurt the man's feelings to the point of making him cry.

Only a sitcom legend like Danny DeVito would find pure enjoyment in playing an aged stripper and take the role to the extreme with hilarious, uncoordinated dance moves and a classic police uniform to top it all off. While many know DeVito for his various film roles such as Matilda, Batman Returns, and Man on the Moon, as well as the massive FX comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, he originally gained prominence as the head dispatcher of the Sunshine Cab Company, Louie De Palma, in the classic '70s sitcom, Taxi. The role of De Palma ended up earning DeVito a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award.

2 Robin Williams - Tomas

Episode: "The One With the Ultimate Fighting Champion"

In the beginning of season 3, episode 24, 'The One With the Ultimate Fighting Champion,' Monica is about to share some news with her friends at Central Perk when she's abruptly interrupted by two patrons, Tomas and Tim, who decide to sit directly beside them on their usual orange couch. As Monica tries to continue her story, everyone is distracted by the two men and their unusually personal conversation between them, which results in Tim admitting to Tomas that he's been having an affair with his wife. The admission causes Tomas to make a dramatic exit, with Tim quickly trailing after him out the door.

Almost every cameo in Friends was planned, except for Robin Williams and Billy Crystal's brief but hysterical appearance. Crystal and Williams were close friends and frequent collaborators who were on a set nearby during the show's taping and decided to make an unplanned appearance. Unfortunately, they forgot the original lines so, in true comedic form, they simply improvised their entire conversation. Everyone knows Williams for his string of hit films such as Good Will Hunting and Aladdin, but the actor initially rose to stardom as the kind-hearted alien, Mork, on the hit sitcom Mork & Mindy, which skyrocketed Williams to fame and eventually international stardom.

1 Marlo Thomas - Sandra Green

Episode: "The One With the Lesbian Wedding"

In season 2, episode 11, 'The One With the Lesbian Wedding,' audiences meet Rachel's mother, Sandra, who randomly shows up for a visit and eventually admits to her daughter that she and Rachel's father are getting a divorce. Despite the somber news, Sandra tries to remain optimistic by trying to recapture her glory days of being single and attends Ross' ex-wife, Carol, and Susan's wedding. While some may think she would be opposed to going to such a union, Sandra fully embraces it and even brags about several women being interested in her.

Marlo Thomas broke down barriers in the sitcom genre with her starring role in the groundbreaking series, That Girl, which was one of the first shows to focus on a single, independent woman who followed her aspirations and dreams that didn't center around marriage or motherhood. Thomas appeared in three episodes of Friends, but shortly before making her debut, the show noted Thomas' legacy in one of the series' best episodes of all time season 3, episode 9, 'The One With the Football,' as Phoebe can be seen wearing a That Girl shirt during the friends' intense game of touch football.

