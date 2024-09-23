Thirty years ago, the sitcom world was changed forever with the premiere of the first episode of Friends. The long-running comedy series shaped the history of television, and this month Max is celebrating this legacy by introducing a "Best Of" catalog inside its platform. The segments separate some of the most famous episodes from the series for fans who are in the mood for specific themes and characters, and the celebratory update also includes interviews from the show's creative team.

The "Best Of" collection is separated in eight groups: "Chandler Bing, The King of One-Liners" includes iconic episodes in which the late star Matthew Perry delivered some of his best performances; "How YOU Doin’?" dedicates its content to Joey (Matt LeBlanc) episodes; "We Were on a Break" separates landmark moments that made or broke Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) relationship. "Monica’s Menu" features the best episodes from Courteney Cox and "Phoebe Buffay, AKA Regina Phalange" includes the best from Lisa Kudrow. "The One With the Celebrity Guest" highlights some huge Hollywood names that stepped into Central Perk (or Monica's apartment) and "The Most Watched Episodes" explains itself.

No Friends collection would be complete without "Friendsgiving," the section in which you can binge-watch the series' Thanksgiving episodes — a tradition that a lot of fans keep to this day. Among the special featurettes, "Friends From the Start" covers the early days of the sitcom, its creation, the casting process and which challenges the production team faced in 1994. "When Friends Become Family" breaks down how some iconic moments from the show came to life, while "The Legacy of Friends" chronicles how series creators Marta Kauffman, Kevin Bright and David Crane approached the end of the ten-season run and how the show is perceived nowadays.

A Bittersweet Friends Celebration

Close

Despite the show's impressive legacy, the Max celebration comes at a bittersweet time as fans mourn the loss of Matthew Perry, who died almost a year ago. Before his passing, Perry managed to participate in the Friends reunion special, in which cast members themselves got to reminisce about their time on the show and re-enact iconic moments from the series. Recently, ABC studios docuseries Impact x Nightline investigated the circumstances of Perry's tragic death and its repercussions.

Friends ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004, and it still rakes up impressive numbers on streaming platforms from people who decide to revisit the show's 235 episodes. Since the show debuted at a very different time for television and society, fans and creators have addressed several issues from the show, including lack of diversity and the romanticizing of toxic relationships. However, those were all issues that were barely discussed at the time, and the hit series is a reflection of that.

You can check out the Best Of Catalog from Friends on Max now.

Friends Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing, and Phoebe Buffay are six twenty-somethings living in New York City. Over 10 years and seasons, these friends go through life lessons, family, love, drama, friendship, and comedy. Release Date September 22, 1994 Cast Matt LeBlanc , Matthew Perry , David Schwimmer Jennifer Aniston , Courteney Cox , Lisa Kudrow Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 10 Network NBC

watch on max