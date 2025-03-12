Joey will now be available for streaming for everyone to see. The first two episodes of the Friends spinoff are now available to stream for free through the original show's YouTube channel. This marks the first time the unsuccessful series becomes available for streaming on the internet during the streaming era. It remains to be seen if more episodes of this story will be added in the near future, or if Warner Bros. isn't ready to allow audiences to revisit this particular chapter of Matt LeBlanc's history. The most adorable member of the Friends gang was prepared to find a new life for himself.

Joey followed Matt LeBlanc's character some time after the last episode of Friends separated the main gang. Looking to improve his employment options as an actor, Joey moves to Los Angeles in the spinoff that premiered in 2004. NBC was looking to make the most out of Friends' popularity. The network's solution to fill the void left by one of the most popular television comedies in history was to grab one of the funniest characters on the show and give him his own program. Joey wasn't the smash hit the studio was hoping for. The spinoff was canceled after two seasons.

Joey introduced Drea de Matteo as Gina Tribbiani. The protagonist's sister was very protective of her family, with her introduction allowing Joey to go beyond what viewers knew him for during Friends. Andrea Anders and Paulo Constanzo were also a part of the spinoff. One of the most surprising additions to the cast of Joey was Jennifer Coolidge, who recently gained plenty of popularity due to her work in The White Lotus. Twenty years before the actress made her way to the luxurious hotel chain, she was seen as Joey's new agent in NBC's ill-fated spinoff.

From the World of 'Friends'

Image via NBC

NBC was eager to develop Joey due to the fact that Friends became extremely popular throughout its decade-long run. Chandler (Matthew Perry), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer) had moved on towards different goals in their lives. And audiences weren't quite ready to say goodbye to the characters they had loved for ten years. The launch of Joey made sense, but it was quickly evident that the charm and success of the original show was lightning in a bottle. Even if Joey didn't go on for a long period of time, viewers who became fans of Friends in recent years now have the chance to find out what happened next.

The first two episodes of Joey are now available for streaming on the Friends YouTube channel. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

