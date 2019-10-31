‘Friends’ Coming to Movie Theaters for Special Thanksgiving-themed Cinema Event

0

In a day and age when movie stars are running to the small screen, the small screen is moving to the big screen, at least for a couple of days. On November 24-25, Fathom Events, in celebration of Friends’ 25th anniversary, is bringing 8 Thanksgiving-themed episodes of the classic NBC sitcom to movie theaters across the U.S. Set to hit more than 700 locations, the episodes will screen at 7PM on November 24, and the following day at 4PM and 7PM (local times). Four episodes will screen each day, and they’ll be shown remastered in 4K from original 35mm camera negatives, if that’s a selling point to fans.

Here’s an official word on what to expect:

“FRIENDSGIVING” will reunite fans with their longtime BFFs — Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe — to re-live some of their funniest moments. Fans will watch as Monica puts a Turkey on her head, Rachel makes a curious trifle cake, Ross reveals an old secret, Chandler declares his love for Monica, Joey tries to devour an entire turkey, and Phoebe exposes something curious about Chandler’s canine allergy.

If this all sounds like a curious move, a precedent was set in September. Fathom Events and Warner Bros. presented “Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary.” Screening in theaters across the nation over three nights, the event drew better than 230,000 Friends fanatics, who spent roughly $2.9 million to watch the six New York thirty-somethings blown up way bigger than we’ve ever seen them in our living rooms. It was the second highest grossing event cinema release of 2019 in the U.S.

Friends has been off the air for fifteen years, in syndication, and available to stream, and yet, consumers are still pumping money into the series, proving that despite the wide breadth of television at our disposal in these technologically blossoming times, we still return home to what we know. Next month’s event will almost certainly perform well.

Said Lisa Gregorian, Warner Bros. Television Group President & Chief Marketing Officer:

Fathom’s events offer our incredible Friends fans an opportunity to enjoy a shared viewing experience. These Thanksgiving-themed episodes were digitally remastered for theaters and we hope the fans enjoy coming together to feast on these classics and celebrate with a Happy Friendsgiving.

Tickets for the “FRIENDSGIVING” event will be available tomorrow, November 1, at participating theaters and FathomEvents.com, which will also provide more details on the event and which episodes will screen.