The show was overexposed in 1996, drawing criticism and backlash from audiences.

Friends corrected its course by limiting celebrity appearances and focusing on the core friend group in later seasons.

Twenty years after the series finale bid a final “I’ll be there for you,” there has been no love lost for Friends. New and old fans know the right moment when to clap during the opening credits, they have their favorite lines and episodes, but there was a time when the sitcom started to lose steam with viewers. It had nothing to do with some of the more problematic elements of the series. Season 2 of Friends was a pivotal time for the sitcom. After coming off a popular first season, the series got a major opportunity when the creators agreed to make an hour-long special to air in the post-Super Bowl spot. But while many people tuned in, the episode itself and other factors led to the show feeling like it was overexposed, and it needed to course-correct if it wanted to continue.

"The One After the Super Bowl" Wasn’t a Typical 'Friends' Episode

The sitcom was about to enter the peak-Friends era, with memorable guest stars, storylines, and beloved episodes. In the two-parter, “The One After the Superbowl,” Ross tries to relocate a missing Marcel, the monkey he gave away to a San Diego zoo. Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) meets Rob (Chris Isaak), who wants her to sing at a library’s concert for children, not realizing “Smelly Cat” might be Phoebe's only age-appropriate song. Joey (Matt LeBlanc) makes another bad dating call by meeting Erika (Brooke Shields), a fan obsessed with his current soap opera role, unable to separate reality from fiction. Ross’ search for Marcel leads him to the movie set of Outbreak 2, where Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica (Courteney Cox) compete with each other for the affections of Jean-Claude Van Damme. Meanwhile, sparks fly between Chandler (Perry) and ex-classmate Susie (Julia Roberts).

The episode is stacked with famous guest stars, which could feel like stunt casting, because that was precisely the point. NBC wanted the Friends showrunners to make the two episodes into a “must-see TV” event. From The Hollywood Reporter’s oral history of the episode, there were highs and lows in creating the stories for the supersized cast. Brooke Shields is a standout as Joey’s obsessed, cackling fan. The unexpected funny side to the actress even led to her getting the main role of Suddenly Susan, a sitcom that lasted four years. On the flip side, Fred Willard and Dan Castellaneta are some of the worst zoo workers in the main plot that wraps up the Ross-Marcel storyline, a plot that David Schwimmer has publicly revealed he disliked greatly. On top of all of that, the cast and crew didn’t have many positive memories of Jean-Claude Van Damme.

The ‘Friends’ Series Finale Ratings Were Low Compared to This Episode

From the interviews in The Hollywood Reporter’s oral history, NBC didn’t have luck giving the spot to new shows in previous years, where they hoped the high ratings in viewership would follow the new show after the Super Bowl. In a rare move, the network decided on a new approach with Superbowl XXX. Instead of providing the coveted airtime to a pilot that audiences weren’t going to keep watching, it gave the time slot over to Friends, an already well-known sitcom. NBC wanted to make the program one of its highest-ranking in viewership and the Friends showrunners wanted to keep the momentum the sitcom had from Season 1, so they gladly accepted the chance to make some history.

The go-big-or-go-home approach to “The One After the Superbowl” worked. It became the series’ most-watched episode with a staggering 52.9 million viewers in 1996, an unbeatable, record-breaker for the sitcom, even compared to the series finale in 2004, where 52.5 million people watched. It’s a close number, but it’s proof of the power of the post-Super Bowl slot. However, not everyone was a fan of the splashy two-parter. And while the sitcom was buzzworthy, some of that buzz was coming from the wrong place.

The Sitcom Got Overexposed in 1996

The excessive number of celebrities wasn’t what a typical Friends episode was known for. For example, one of the sitcom’s best episodes took the simpler approach of a bottle episode, sticking the six friends in Monica’s apartment and having them argue over who will get dressed and be ready first for an event. The post-Super Bowl two-parter was definitely not that simple. A few weeks after “The One With the Superbowl,” a February 1996 Newsweek article criticized the overexposure of the sitcom. Friends was turning into a spectacle, but what made it worse was the series of Diet Coke ads that were on TV, leading up to the special, celeb-heavy episode. While the Super Bowl has always been known for its elaborate ads, the combination of convoluted Diet Coke ads and stunt casting in the two-parter episode was just too much.

The risk of burnout was real and creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane looked back on this period with regret. In an interview with Television Academy, Crane said:

“As we were getting closer to doing it, it was looking shittier. And it turned out to be not just a commercial, but a contest. It was just not good and we were in too deep. And there was a big backlash — ‘Here are the Friends selling out.’”

The in-your-face paid advertising didn't do much to help the sitcom in its sophomore year. Going forward, Crane and Kauffman made it known that they would limit the celebs that did show up. Today, the series is remembered for its clever use of guest stars and cameos, but it would never feel like it did in “The One After the Superbowl.”

‘Friends’ Season 2 Had Memorable Characters and Episodes

After, the show tried to balance the big-name guest stars while always maintaining a focus on what made the series a success and special in the first place: the friend group. Although the reaction to the Super Bowl episode was mixed, the show wasn’t about to disappear. The episode that followed up on “Superbowl,” was the iconic “The One With the Prom Video,” where the show finally made Ross and Rachel a couple — for some time, at least. The rest of Season 2 featured a storyline featuring Chandler and his strange and erratic new roommate Eddie (Adam Goldberg), and it also introduced us to Richard (Tom Selleck), who became an important character in Monica's life. It was clear that the series had learned its lesson from the Super Bowl episode.

‘Friends’ Corrected Itself Going Forward

Season 3 and onward would keep bringing in relationships, characters, and storylines that fans of Friends love and still talk about to this day. Ross and Rachel tried to figure out what “being on a break” meant. Phoebe helpedpher brother start a family by being a surrogate for his child. Ross meets Emily (Helen Baxendale), which adds more complications to the Ross and Rachel relationship. Friends grew after the Super Bowl episodes and the series would eventually turn into a show that would gain viewers long after the show left the air through TV reruns and streaming services.

“The One After the Superbowl” was proof of how big the show was at the time. But the episode's missteps also could have stifled the show's popularity before it reached its full potential. It was a helpful reminder for the creators and cast on how to stay true to what people loved about the show and, ultimately, a true game changer episode for the series.

