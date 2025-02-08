More than 20 years later, there is still so much love for Friends, and it's easy to see why. The sitcom has everything, including vibrant, relatable characters who never fail to make audiences laugh, and that goes beyond the six leads. Monica (Courteney Cox), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Ross (David Schwimmer), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) all have their memorable moments, but Friends also excels in side characters. After all, who can forget Janice's (Maggie Wheeler) surprise appearances or what Pheobe's husband, Mike (Paul Rudd), brought to the final season? Yet one of Friends' best side characters is underexplored.

Besides the main group, Gunther (James Michael Tyler) is the most recognizable character on the show, appearing in more episodes than not. Yet, the series establishes little information about him. Besides serving coffee and occasionally confessing his undying love for Rachel, he didn't really do much. Yet one scrapped storyline would have given him a bit more. Though he is rarely seen outside of his job at the coffee shop the friends frequent (to the point of creating a pothole), Friends writers considered giving Gunther a storyline where Rachel moves in with him, which would have given audiences a more well-rounded look at his life. Of course, the story was scrapped, and for better or worse, Gunther maintained his mystery.

'Friends' Could Have Explored More of Gunther's Life