It is hard to imagine that Friends will be celebrating 20 years of its finale next year. This evergreen sitcom ran for ten seasons and ever since has influenced people around the globe. So much so that people claim to have built their personalities inspired by the characters.

Another raging aspect that defines people's personalities drastically is their zodiac sign. The rising sign is supposed to reflect how an individual is perceived by others in reality and how they view other individuals. So the question arises, what if someone were to combine the two? Well, look no further. Friends characters had traits that can easily be traced back to their zodiac, and if you share them, you may finally know which Friends character you are.

1 Aries: Mike Hannigan

Much like the babies of the zodiac, Mike Hannigan (Paul Rudd) is the baby of the Friends group because he joined the show later yet left a lasting impact on the audience. A lawyer who left his career to become a musician, he was bold and ambitious, everything Aries pride themselves on being.

He dove in headfirst in love with Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and isn't afraid to stand up to anyone, including his parents, when they were rude to Phoebe. Creating one of the best romances on Friends, he fiercely loves and accepts Phoebe just the way she is - rat babies and all. With the challenges hopping up on you, it may seem scary, but it's wise to remember that your Phoebe's just around the corner.

2 Taurus: Richard Burke

Calm and dependable, Taurus people are wise and do not panic in the face of adversity. Richard Burke (Tom Selleck), Monica's boyfriend from the second season of Friends, possesses all the qualities of a Taurus. Since he is in a later stage of life, he is considered a wise old man. But that also roots in his groundedness and practicality.

Like all Taurus, he enjoys relaxing and enjoying life, which eventually leads to his breakup with Monica (Courteney Kox) because he wants kids while she doesn't.

3 Gemini: Chandler Bing

The twins of the zodiac possess twin qualities that complement each other. They are curious yet versatile, playful yet sensitive - no wonder Chandler (Matthew Perry) is a Gemini! He is funny and exceedingly charming, and his soul basically withers and dies when he stops making fun of his friends for a week as a New Year's resolution.

Geminis often hide their vulnerabilities and insecurities behind masks, as can be seen in Chandler's defensiveness. Chandler uses his jokes to conceal his sensitive side, which loves a bubble bath, and cries when Ross and Rachel don't work it out. So if you're the Chandler of your group, maybe you're a Gemini too!

4 Cancer: Carol Willick

Cancers are nurturing and protective individuals who fiercely love and protect their loved ones. But under their tough cover, they are also warm and sensitive, a side they only show to those they love most. For example, Ross's (David Schwimmer) first wife, Carol Willick (Jane Sibbett), is a kind mother and graceful individual.

She keeps a cordial relationship with Ross for Ben and is kind to everyone in the group, even though she doesn't have to be. Carol also gives excellent advice and emanates pure Cancer behavior. If you're a Cancer, there's no doubt you'll relate to Carol if you pay attention to her character.

5 Leo: Joey Tribiani

True to their animal counterparts, Leos are confident and ferocious, but their most underrated quality is their loyalty. Much like Joey's character on the show and even the actor himself, Matt Le Blanc, in real life, Leos are passionate and outgoing, and they exude cheerfulness that can make the grumpiest smile.

Joey is loyal to his friends, loves love, and is driven by his passion for his acting. If you're a Leo, there are probably a lot of qualities you find yourself in common with Joey.

6 Virgo: Monica Geller

Virgos are meticulous, methodical, and pure perfectionists. After all, someone rightly said, "If you want something done, call anybody. But if you want it done right, call a Virgo." And if you're a Virgo, you can relate to Monica Geller's tenacious and detail-oriented nature, which doesn't go unnoticed.

Some might say Monica is high-maintenance, but that's just because she puts so much effort into everything she chooses that people are often intimidated by her. If you're a Virgo, it's easy to feel like you're too much for anyone, and if you do, just remember when Chandler told her that he liked maintaining her – it's one of many instances that made them such a realistic TV couple.

7 Libra: Rachel Green

The zodiacs say that Libras are flirty, social, and superficial. Which isn't a bad thing, especially not with the Libra of the Friends group: Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston). When Rachel first meets the group at Central Perk, she is spoiled and shallow (like the worst qualities of this zodiac), but she develops into a hardworking professional using her sense of style and beauty (creativity being one of the strongest suits of this zodiac).

Like every Libran, she creates an equilibrium among all spheres of life, and while her last decision to alight the plane was the representation of indecision on her part (another trait of Libras), she is a well-rounded individual who deserves a lot more.

8 Scorpio: Emily Waltham

One of the most misunderstood signs of the zodiac, Scorpios are passionate individuals. While some may view them as aggressive or confrontational, they're just determined people who don't step back when the going gets tough, just like Emily Waltham (Helen Baxendale), Ross's second wife. While initially hesitant with Ross, she loves him unconditionally once she's built trust with him.

As passionate as Emily may be, Ross's slip was unacceptable, and her leaving him was the right decision. No one messes with a Scorpio and gets away with it.

9 Sagittarius: Janice Hosenstein

Wandering spirits of the zodiac, Sagittarians are nonconformists who do not put roots down quickly, especially when there's a whole wide world to be discovered. But if you can ignore the "Oh. My. God." that just played in your mind; there's much to discover about the Sagittarius of the group, Janice (Maggie Wheeler).

Objectively the loudest character of Friends, Janice is energetic and lively, just like the zodiac. However, Sagittarians are compassionate, something Janice proves over and over to Chandler, even when he takes drastic steps like pretending to move to Yemen just to avoid breaking up with her.

10 Capricorn: Ross Geller

Practical and determined, Capricorns are inexorable when they have a goal in sight. And if you're a Capricorn, you may be a Ross Geller. He decided to pursue science in his childhood and never strayed from the path. He always thinks ahead and is even smarter than Monica when it comes to money. Remember, he started saving at his first job!

However, Ross can be a little grumpy when he doesn't get what he wants - typical Capricorn behavior! In Capricorn fashion, Ross can feel the pressure to be "fine" even when he's not. This often leads to explosive dynamics like "The One With Ross' Sandwich."

11 Aquarius: Phoebe Buffay

Defying the 'aqua' in their names, Aquarians aren't tied down with arbitrary ideals. In fact, they are modern hippies who would rather stand at the fringes of the crowd instead of following the herd. Phoebe is an Aquarius through and through. She is a dreamy, watery, vibrant human who is positive, sensitive, and emotionally driven.

Phoebe's life circumstances and choices, including the time she chose to be a surrogate for her stepbrother, prove she is the ultimate Aquarius. These quirks and choices also make Phoebe one of the best characters in Friends. If you've ever wondered what planet a friend is from, that person is probably an Aquarius, and hence the Phoebe of your group.

12 Pisces: Gunther

The last of the zodiacs, Pisces, are dreamy romantics who operate on intuition, sensitivity, and empathy. Much like Gunther (James Michael Tyler), Pisces tend to see the world through rose-tinted glasses. He's always dreaming about Rachel and is in love with her, even though she never notices him.

Pisces people are also imaginative, which is how Gunther was always coming up with new ways to capture Rachel's imagination. Even though he didn't find his happy ever after with Rachel, he would eventually find love with someone who would reciprocate it with their entire heart.

