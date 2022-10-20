Collider is happy to exclusively reveal a brand-new key art image for The Friendship Game, an upcoming sci-fi horror thriller starring Peyton List (Cobra Kai) that sees a group of teens discovering something that puts all of their loyalties to the test. The film will be released in theaters, on digital, and on-demand next month on November 11, 2022.

The Friendship Game tells the story of a group of teenagers that live in a small town. One day, the teens come across a strange object that puts them in a game that tests all of their loyalties to one another. As the game goes on, however, the situation becomes more dire and the consequences become even more destructive. In addition to List, the cast for the upcoming film includes Brendan Meyer, Kelcey Mawema, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, and Dylan Schombing.

The new key art released shows both the film's star as well as the artifact at the center of the narrative front and center. List is shown holding a spherical object that has pentagons and triangles-shaped openings all along its surface as well as a splash of blood on the face of the object facing the audience. The title of the film is written in white lettering except for a similar bloodstain going across some of its letters. Underneath the title of the film, the tagline "Win together or die alone" is written.

Image via RJE Films

RELATED: 'B-Loved' Image Shows Peyton List and Michael Cimino as a Ghost-Human Duo

The Friendship Game is directed by Scooter Corkle (Hollow in the Land) based on a screenplay penned by Damien Ober (The OA). First revealed in 2019, RLJE Films purchased the U.S. rights to the project earlier this month in October 2022. Executive producers include Zak Kilberg (The Mauritanian) as well as Tannaz Anisi, and Gregory R. Schenz of 13 Films, with Anisi having handled the negotiation of the deal with RLJE Films on behalf of the filmmakers. The producer of the project is Daniel Bekerman (Falling). The film is produced by Scythia Films in association with Social Construct.

The Friendship Game will premiere in theaters, on digital, and on-demand next month on November 11, 2022. You can check out the exclusive look at the new poster for the upcoming sci-fi thriller below as well as watch the new trailer and read its official synopsis.