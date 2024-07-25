The Big Picture Get a first look at Paul Rudd's new film Friendship, premiering soon at TIFF with a star-studded ensemble cast.

Rudd plays the charming neighbor in this comedy, as Craig becomes obsessed with befriending him in the film.

With talented actors like Rudd, Mara, and Robinson involved, "Friendship" is primed for success at TIFF this year.

The next film for one charming MCU star has just got an exciting first look and an update on its premiere. The official TIFF X account unveiled the first image of Friendship, the comedy film from writer/director Andrew DeYoung. This will be DeYoung's feature directorial debut after helming only television episodes and shorts thus far in his career, with his most notable working coming from directing four episodes of Our Flag Means Death, the swashbuckler pirate comedy starring Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby. Paul Rudd will star in Friendship, along with Kata Mara, Tim Robinson, Meredith Garretson, Josh Segarra, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Jon Glaser. The film will make its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival, but does not yet have an international theatrical or streaming release date.

Rudd will play Austin in Friendship, the charming neighbor to Robinson's Craig. Everything changes for Craig when Austin moves into the neighborhood, and Craig begins to obsess over pursuing a friendship with him. If anyone has the charm to pull off playing a role where someone is completely obsessed with them, it's Rudd. He's moving into his mid 50s now, turning 55 earlier this year, but still remains one of the most charismatic actors working in Hollywood today. With the rest of the Friendship ensemble being filled out with such talented cast members, the film is in a prime position to premiere to thunderous applause at TIFF later this year.

What Else Has the Cast of ‘Friendship’ Been in Lately?

Image via TIFF

Rudd has become quite the franchise man in this later stage of his career, helping propel both the MCU and the Ghostbusters franchise to box office success in the last few years. He recently starred in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which remains one of the biggest movies of the year, while also leading Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in 2023.

As for his co-star, you've probably seen Robinson from his slew of famous internet memes, even if you haven't seen any of his movies or TV shows. Glaser's most notable role comes in the form of Jeremy Jamm in Parks & Rec, while Segarra recently played a recurring role in the Marvel Disney+ series, She-Hulk.

Friendship will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, but does not yet have an official release date. Check out the new image from the film above, stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Rudd in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, now streaming on Disney+.