A full six months after the renewal of the mega-popular anime Frieren: Beyond Journey's End for Season 2, we now know when to expect the Elven mage to continue her adventure. During a catch-up livestream earlier today with the voice actors behind the show, an official teaser was revealed that confirmed new episodes will begin airing in January 2026, just shy of two years since Season 1 came to a close last March. TOHO Animation also offered a relaxing look at Frieren and her friends getting off their feet for a bit ahead of the new adventures that await them. It promises "A trivial, but irreplaceable adventure," when the beloved show finally gets back underway on the Nippon TV network and Crunchyroll.

Based on the hit manga by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe, Frieren follows the titular elf mage who was once part of a party of adventures that felled the evil Demon King that plagued their lands. Rather than depict the fantastical decades-long journey to bring about peace, the series instead takes place in the aftermath as the group goes their separate ways. As time passes, Frieren barely changes thanks to her longer lifespan, yet she's left to watch her companions grow old and die one by one. Many years after the hero Himmel passes away, she confronts the regret of not holding her old friends closer and getting to really know them while she had the chance. Thus, she sets out on a journey to the resting place of souls to give Himmel a proper goodbye, retracing the steps of their original adventure along the way with a new group of comrades.

While the exact story of Season 2 hasn't been laid out yet, it'll cover the Continued Northern Travels Arc and Divine Revolte Arc from the manga. Season 1 concluded with Fern, the human apprentice Frieren took under her wing at the behest of her comrade Heiter, passing the first-class mage exams even as Frieren failed. It sets the course for the next stage of their adventure, pursuing magic, facing challenges, and forging new bonds along the way. Keiichiro Saito will once again be at the helm as the series director under the prolific animation studio Madhouse.

'Frieren: Beyond Journey's End' Hit Astronomical Heights With Season 1

The thoughtful slice-of-life approach to an epic fantasy story has helped Frieren find a massive audience, earning praise as one of the best anime not just of 2023 and 2024, but the entirety of the 2020s thus far. By flipping the genre on its head, it's also been hailed as a stellar gateway into anime for viewers. Thanks to the show, the manga has reached new meteoric heights as well. As of February, around 24 million copies were in circulation, with that number likely to keep growing as both iterations of Frieren's story continue. This month also brought the anime to a new audience, with Netflix adding it to its catalog of popular programs alongside the recent buzzy releases of shows like Sakamoto Days and My Happy Marriage Season 2.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End returns for Season 2 in January 2026. Check out the teaser above, and in the meantime, catch up on Season 1 on Netflix and Crunchyroll.