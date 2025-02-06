With anime booming in popularity alongside the rise of streaming platforms, many services are trying their best to snap up anime for their viewers. Netflix is holding its ground in the anime market, offering up exclusive titles as well as old favorites like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and huge new shows like Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer. Now, one of the biggest anime hits of recent years is making its way to the streamer. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is coming to Netflix on March 1, 2025.

Frieren initially began airing in the fall of 2023, based on a manga that began in 2020. The first season concluded in the spring of 2024. It was received with critical acclaim, with many listing it as one of the best anime of 2023, and it was one of the most viewed series both in Japan and internationally. Carrying into 2024, as the season reached its conclusion, it remained one of the most popular shows, and despite beginning the year prior, was one of the most streamed anime series of last year.

What is 'Frieren: Beyond Journey's End' About?

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is set in a fantasy world and follows an elven mage named Frieren. The story begins at the end of Frieren and her companion's ten-year journey to complete their quest. As an elf over 1,000 years old, the passing of a decade means little to Frieren, but she realizes the significance of the bonds she had built as she begins to outlive her fellow adventurers who do not have the incredible lifespans of an elf. She begins a journey of self-discovery, contemplating the impossibly delicate nature and brevity of relationships, time, and life.

This is what has set Frieren so firmly apart from stories with similar settings. It is not a story about defeating a great evil, but is instead about the time Beyond Journey's End. It has a calmness and a stillness, with slow pacing, deeply emotional themes, and beautiful animation. These qualities, among others, are what make the series so endearing and memorable to viewers. Frieren saw such success, that it was recently announced there will be a second season of the anime coming soon.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End will be available to watch on Netflix beginning March 1, 2025. You can find the series in the platform's coming soon section, where you can add it to your list. Stay tuned at Collider for more anime and streaming news.