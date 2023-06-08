DreamWorks has just unveiled Fright Krewe, an upcoming animated series created by author James Frey and horror filmmaker Eli Roth. The series targets “the older kid,” which is surprising considering Roth’s history of making bloody and gruesome horror movies.

DreamWorks is one of the international powerhouses for animation, having created highly successful franchises such as Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, The Boss Baby, and How to Train Your Dragon. All these franchises have in common that they challenge expectations, creating fantastic universes that are fun for kids but still deal with adult themes. For example, one of the studios’ recent successes, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, brought the whole family to the theater while discussing how death gives life meaning. However, while DreamWorks projects can get dark, the studio has never really dabbled in horror.

With Fright Krewe, DreamWorks intends to deliver the studio’s first horror animated series for older kids. And while that’s already surprising news, it’s extremely intriguing to learn that Roth co-created the project. If Roth’s name rings a bell, it’s because the filmmaker is behind Hostel, one of the goriest horror franchises ever created. Roth also directed the cannibalistic nightmare Green Inferno, the virally disturbing Cabin Fever, and the upcoming holiday slasher Thanksgiving. Sure, Roth also helmed the excellent family flick The House with a Clock in Its Walls, but Roth is not the first name that pops into one's mind when we think about child-friendly horror.

Image via DreamWorks

RELATED: Andrew Koji on ‘Snake Eyes,’ ‘Warrior’ Season 3, and David Leitch’s ‘Bullet Train’

And yet, the first-look image of Fright Krewe promises a delicious teen adventure into the world of the occult. The image shows us a group of five teenagers looking scared at something in front of them. It’s worth noting that the girl who seems to be leading the team can apparently throw fireballs with her hands. She also wears a jacket with patches showing H.P Lovecraft’s God of Madness, Cthulhu, and the ankh, the Ancient Egyptian symbol of eternal life. We all love a good story of young people fighting evil, so we have to admit we are immediately ready to be hooked on Fright Krewe.

When Is Fright Krewe Coming to Peacock and Hulu?

Roth co-created Fright Krewe with Frey, best known for his work on the Lorien Legacies, a series of young adult books. The Lorian Legacies’ first book, I Am Number Four, was adapted into a live-action film by DreamWorks Pictures in 2011. Roth and Frey executive produce the series alongside Joanna Lewis and Kristine Songco. Shane Acker and Mitchell Smith act as co-executive producers.

So far, we don’t have a release date for Fright Krewe. However, the 10-episode series is coming to Peacock and Hulu sometime this year.

Image via DreamWorks

Check out Fright Krewe’s official synopsis below.