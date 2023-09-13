The Big Picture DreamWorks' new animated series Fright Krewe introduces a group of misfit teens who awaken a voodoo queen and ancient evil in haunted New Orleans.

The teens are bestowed with unique magical powers from spirits to fulfill an ancient prophecy and protect the city from vampires, ghosts, and demons.

Fright Krewe marks DreamWorks' foray into horror, partnering with Eli Roth and featuring a talented cast, and will premiere on October 2 on Hulu and Peacock.

Spirits and demons are about to be unleashed upon New Orleans with the new DreamWorks animated series Fright Krewe. Billed as a gateway into horror for older kids and teens, the show sees five misfit teenagers who stumble head-first into trouble after awakening a voodoo queen along with the ancient evil lurking beneath one of the most haunted cities in America. A new trailer for the series sees the gang bestowed magical powers by the spirits to subdue the dark forces they once sealed away and fulfill an ancient prophecy. They also quickly discover that New Orleans is much scarier than anyone could imagine, with real vampires, rougarous, ghosts, monsters, and demons roaming the city.

Fright Krewe's ragtag group of heroes opens the trailer by exploring one of New Orleans' famous above-ground cemeteries when the leader of the bunch, Soleil (Sydney Mikayla) pricks her finger on a branch of a massive tree at the base of a large memorial. Her blood reawakens the spirits of those residing there, including the ancient evil lurking in the tree's roots - Belial (Jacques Colimon). Soleil's voodoo queen ancestor and her fellow spirits see potential in the five teens and offer each of them unique magical powers from pyromancy to super strength and seeing the dead to save the world. Fighting off demonic creatures of the night is only one of several troubles for the teens as they also try to find common ground with each other.

Horror is untrodden ground for DreamWorks despite their history of creating beloved animations that can tackle more adult themes. Recently, the studio brought one of their most acclaimed films yet, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, to theaters which directly confronted death (literally) and mortality. Still, a partnership with Eli Roth, the mind behind the brutal Hostel franchise and Green Inferno was hardly seen as likely. Roth, whose other experience with gateway horror came with his 2018 adaptation of The House with a Clock in Its Walls, co-created Fright Krewe with author James Frey who previously teamed with DreamWorks Pictures on an adaptation of his young adult book I Am Number Four.

Image via DreamWorks

Who Is Joining 'Fright Krewe' in Season 1?

With the trailer's release, DreamWorks was also able to announce the full cast for Fright Krewe which is packed with talent. The main crew includes Mikayla and Colimon alongside Tim Johnson Jr. as Maybe, Grace Lu as Missy, Chester Rushing as Stanley, and Terrence Little Gardenhigh as Pat. Rounding out the spooky series is upcoming Bad Boys 4 star Vanessa Hudgens alongside Josh Richards, X Mayo, Rob Paulsen, David Kaye, JoNell Kennedy, Melanie Laurent, Chris Jai Alex, Reggie Watkins, Cherise Boothe, Keston John, Grey Delisle, and Krizia Bajos.

Fright Krewe Season 1 consists of ten episodes and premieres on October 2 on both Hulu and Peacock. Check out the trailer below.