At first glance, 1985’s Fright Night seems like just a cheesy vampire movie filled with goofy characters, over-the-top performances, and Chris Sarandon as a seductive vampire in very '80s outfits. But all that camp goes hand-in-hand with the movie’s surprising queer themes. Buried beneath the story of teenager Charley (William Ragsdale) suspecting that his neighbor Jerry is a vampire (despite the very unvampire-like name) is a metaphor for the struggles of LGBTQ+ youth, the desire for acceptance, and a vampire in love with both a woman from his past and his current male companion.

And these aren’t wholly modern readings of the film, either. Although critics and audiences missed the subtext on the first go-round, director Tom Holland (no, not Spider-Man) has officially confirmed that the queer themes in Fright Night were always intentional. With its campy premise and performances, plus the underlying queer themes, Fright Night has become a staple vampire movie in the LGBTQ+ community for good reason.

'Fright Night' Implies a Relationship Between Jerry and Billy

In 2020, Tom Holland gave an interview on the Halloweenies podcast to talk about Fright Night. In addition to discussing the making of the movie, which included the team responsible for the iconic effects in Ghostbusters, the host asked Holland what the director thought about people’s queer readings of the film. Immediately, Holland agreed with the interpretations, citing the relationship between Jerry and his live-in companion, Billy Cole (Johnathan Stark), which has "gone on for hundreds of years," as being romantic/sexual.

Holland also said that "nobody got the queer reference when [Fright Night] came out." At the time, audiences seemed to be more focused on Jerry’s attraction to Charley’s girlfriend, Amy (Amanda Bearse); Amy is the reincarnation of a woman Jerry loved a long time ago. "That's never said, but that's the subtext," Holland explained. He later explains that this unspoken subtext also involves Jerry being in a relationship with Billy as well, and the film often shows the two being physically close to one another. They hang on each other’s shoulders and share inside jokes when they’re alone; it’s a direct contrast to the usual dynamic between Dracula and Renfield, which is more of a “master/thrall” situation.

And even though Johnathon Stark wasn’t totally aware of the subtext during production, he says he picked up on it eventually. At one point in the film, Jerry hurts his hand, and Billy helps him clean it. During a 2012 Monsterpalooza panel with Holland, Stark, and Sarandon, Stark said that Holland directed Stark to “get on [his] knees” in front of Sarandon during filming. Stark didn’t think anything of it at the time, but in the final film, the two are framed in a dark window at the end of the scene. Jerry looks over at Charley, who’s watching them from his own window, and, smiling, pulls down the shade as Billy is kneeling in front of him in the shadows. Stark said, "When I saw [that scene], I thought, 'oooh, okay,'" realizing that it was intentionally framed as if the two were about to engage in a sexual act.

Evil Ed Represents Being Closeted in 'Fright Night'

Holland also brings up the character Evil Ed (Stephen Geoffreys) during the podcast interview. In the context of the interviewer asking about the queer themes of Fright Night, Holland implies that Ed is a bullied outcast in his school because he's queer. He's portrayed as an oddball character obsessed with horror movies and is called "Evil" by his bullies and even his supposed friend Charley. But, in Holland’s own words, “it’s deeper than that.” Evil Ed is the kid "we’ve all had in the back of the 4th grade class that everybody poked fun at."

Holland also implies that the scene in which Jerry offers to make Ed a vampire, so other kids won't bully him anymore, is meant to be read as queer-coded. Jerry tells Ed that he knows what it's like to be "different." Telling Ed to take his hand is a metaphor for acceptance of who Ed really is (i.e., queer) that no one else has offered him, not even Charley. Ed's character highlights the isolation LGBTQ+ people may feel, especially when they’re still closeted.

'Fright Night's Tom Holland Wanted To Address Real-Life Problems

As both the director and writer of Fright Night, it’s safe to say that Tom Holland knows better than anyone what the subtext of the movie really is. In the Halloweenies interview, Holland confirmed that the queer themes implied in the movie do exist, and he was "very aware of it." He explained that this was in part due to the events of the time: the growing AIDS crisis, although, Holland said, no one had a grasp on what was really happening at the time.

Holland said that he lost his first friend to AIDS sometime around 1979. As the death count increased, he felt it "seemed like the time to try to help people with whatever the hell was going on." By the early '90s, Holland said, he'd lost 18 close friends and acquaintances to the epidemic. Putting a queer subtext in Fright Night was his way of showing "sympathy" to a community that was experiencing horrible losses.

Are there more open and positive representations of LGBTQ+ people in horror than what we see in Fright Night? Absolutely. But, for the mid-80s, a time when mainstream Hollywood was still reluctant to have LGBTQ+ representation in characters at all, the sexuality and queerness of Fright Night still stands out. And it helps that it’s a really fun movie, full of great practical effects, campy performances, and a solid blend of humor and scares.

Fright Night is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

