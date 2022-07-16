Attention all horror fans! The classic 1985 horror film Fright Night is coming to 4K Ultra HD in a limited edition Steelbook. Fans of the cult vampire film will also get to watch “over fourteen hours of special features” when the Steelbook becomes available on October 4.

Fright Night follows Charley (William Ragsdale) a seventeen-year-old horror fan who discovers that his new neighbor Jerry (Chris Sarandon) is actually a vampire and is responsible for several disappearances around town. When no one else will believe him, Charley teams up with his girlfriend and a former movie star known for playing vampire hunters to stop Jerry once and for all.

Alongside Ragsdale and Sarandon, Fright Night stars Amanda Bearse, Stephen Geoffreys, and Roddy McDowall. The film was also written and directed by Tom Holland in his directorial debut. He would go on to also write and direct another horror classic with Child’s Play.

This new release of Fright Night is said to feature over fourteen hours of bonus content for fans to enjoy. The bonus content includes multiple audio commentaries, past panels discussing the film, deleted scenes, and more. There is even a cast reunion table read of the film that will feature some surprise guests!

Check out all the special features the Steelbook of Fright Night has to offer below:

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature scanned from the original camera negative and presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

All-new Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + original Dolby Stereo

BLU-RAY™ FEATURE DISC

Feature presented in High Definition, sourced from the 4K master

5.1 + original Dolby Stereo

Special Features:

NEW: Deleted Scene Storyboards – Tom Holland guides us through the film’s only deleted scene, using his personal pre-production storyboards

Holland/Beyda Spec Trailer with an Introduction by Tom Holland – the never-before-seen alternate trailer cut by Fright Night editor Kent Beyda with the guidance—and narration—of Tom Holland Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Tom Holland, Actors Chris Sarandon & Jonathan Stark, Moderated by Filmmaker Tim Sullivan

You're So Cool, Brewster! The Story of Fright Night

What is Fright Night

Tom Holland: Writing Horror

Theatrical Trailers

BLU-RAY™ SPECIAL FEATURES DISC:

NEW : Fright Night 35th Anniversary Script Read – an anniversary cast reunion and script reading featuring writer/director Tom Holland and special guests including Rosario Dawson, Jason Patric, and many more!

: Fright Night 35th Anniversary Script Read – an anniversary cast reunion and script reading featuring writer/director Tom Holland and special guests including Rosario Dawson, Jason Patric, and many more! NEW : The Queer Lens: Bryan Fuller in Conversation with Amanda Bearse – a candid discussion between Fright Night aficionado Bryan Fuller (Hannibal, Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror) and Fright Night star Amanda Bearse about the Gothic’s queer roots, the film’s queer subtext, and its metaphorical power

SFX Storyboard Comparisons – a selection of original storyboards from key effects sequences, compared with their final filmed versions Roddy McDowall: From Apes to Bats

Tom Holland and Amanda Bearse Talk Fright Night

Round Table with Tom, Stephen and William

Shock Till You Drop Presents Choice Cuts with Tom Holland and Ryan Turek

First Ever Fright Night Reunion Panel - Fear Fest 2 (2008)

Weekend of Hell Panel with Amanda and Stephen

Vintage EPK with Behind-the-Scenes Raw Footage

The Fright Night Steelbook goes on sale on October 4. You can watch the trailer below: