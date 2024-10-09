Colin Farrell is currently making headlines for his stunning performance as Oz Cobb in The Penguin, the DC series streaming on Max, but long before he ever played the Gotham crime boss, he played a much more sinister character. Farrell stars as a vampire alongside Anton Yelchin and David Tennant in Fright Night, the 2011 R-rated horror thriller which is set to begin streaming on Hulu this Friday, October 11. The film follows Charley (Yelchin), who moves into a house to discover his neighbor is an ancient vampire who preys on the community. Charley then teams up with famous vampire slayer Peter Vincent (Tennant) to take the blood-sucking fiend down. Fright Night also stars Toni Collette, Imogen Poots, and Dave Franco, and the film currently sits at a 72% score from critics and a 59% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fright Night is a remake of the 1985 film of the same name starring Chris Sarandon and William Ragsdale, and even produced a sequel, Fright Night 2, which none of the aforementioned stars returned for. Tom Holland (not the web-slinging one) was given a writing credit on Fright Night for his work on the original, and Marti Noxon penned the screenplay for the 2011 film. Noxon is best known for her work as a staff writer on 29 episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Craig Gillespie directed Fright Night, and it is among his most famous works to this day, along with I, Tonya, the Margot-Robbie-led skating biopic which also stars Sebastian Stan. Gillespie most recently directed Paul Dano and Vincent D'Onofrio in Dumb Money, the GameStop stock docudrama which is streaming on Netflix.

What Are Some Other Famous Colin Farrell Roles?

Farrell's recent role as Oz Cobb has become one of his most famous, first appearing in Robert Pattinson's The Batman and now in his own series, and almost certain to play a role in The Batman Part 2. He was also recently nominated for an Oscar for his work alongside Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan (who were both also nominated) in The Banshees of Inisherin. Several of Farrell's early notable roles came in S.W.A.T. and In Bruges alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Jeremy Renner. He also stars in the Apple TV+ crime series, Sugar, which has been renewed for Season 2.

Fright Night stars Colin Farrell and Toni Collette and was written by Marti Noxon and directed by Craig Gillespie. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Fright Night on Hulu starting October 11 and on Peacock in the meantime.

Fright Night (2011) In Fright Night (2011), teenager Charley Brewster discovers that his new neighbor, Jerry, is a vampire preying on their suburban community. As Charley struggles to convince those around him of the danger, he enlists the help of a self-proclaimed vampire expert to confront the growing threat. Director Craig Gillespie Runtime 106 Minutes Writers Marti Noxon , Tom Holland

