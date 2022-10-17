Fright Night fans who want to delve into the behind-the-scenes aspects will now get their chance, now that the documentary You're So Cool Brewster! The Making of Fright Night is now available to stream exclusively on the horror streaming platform SCREAMBOX.

The documentary, from the same team that handled Leviathan: The Story of Hellraiser & Hellbound: Hellraiser II, and produced by original Fright Night writer and director Tom Holland, is split into two parts and gives people a look at the making of Fright Night and its sequel, with behind-the-scenes footage and images from Holland's personal archives, interviews with cast and crew, rare photographs, and more. Part two, which focuses on Fright Night 2, has never streamed anywhere before, and will give fans the same insider and behind-the-scenes looks. Along with being the ultimate insight into the movies, the documentary serves as a tribute to the late Roddy McDowell. Interviews are featured from directors Holland and Tommy Lee Wallace, and actors Chris Sarandon, William Ragsdale and Amanda Bearse, along with many others. This documentary is truly a documentary for the fans, which is very apropos, considering the project was brought to life by the support of fans via a Kickstarter campaign.

What the documentary does not answer is questions about the future of the franchise, but in an interview with the website Comicbook.com in 2020, Holland confirmed he is writing Fright Night: Resurrection, a direct sequel to Fright Night, much like Halloween (2018) was a direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 Halloween.

Fright Night, released in 1985, centers around Charley (Ragsdale), an extreme horror film fan. When a new neighbor, a recluse named Jerry Dandridge (Sarandon) moves in next door, Charley believes he is a vampire. Of course, no one believes him, but when creepy and weird things start happening, Charley turns to a has-been TV vampire killer, Peter Vincent (McDowall) to help him kill the bloodsucking creature. Its sequel, Fright Night 2, was released in 1988 and is set three years after the events of the first movie. Now in college, Charley's just trying to focus on college things, but Jerry's sister, a vampire named Regine (Julie Carmen) who leads a group of other vampires, seeks revenge on both Charley and Peter, who staked and vanquished her brother.

A subscription is required to watch the documentary on SCREAMBOX, which is $4.99 a month. There are three-month and year-long subscriptions also available. Check out the trailer for the documentary below: