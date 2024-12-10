Even though it's officially the Christmas season, the holiday season is another great excuse for horror fans to watch some of their favorite blood-soaked films. Of course, given the time of year, pertaining to the frosty variety. 2024 saw a new Christmas slasher classic in Terrifier 3. Damien Leone's third entry in his indie horror franchise brought the demented holly and jolly, but it also gives us a sea of new merchandise. This included action figures, Funko Pops and apparel collections. Now Fright-Rags has joined the clownish fun with their new Terrifier 3 bundle.

Their Terrifier 3 gift set bundle included a Merry Xmas Art the Clown T-Shirt, a novelty Terrifier 3 Santa hat, a Christmas gift collector’s box, and Art the Clown Christmas gift tag and artwork from Kyle Crawford. The shirt featured Art in his killer Santa suit upgrade with his fun Christmas tree sunglasses from the new film. This bundle was limited to only 300 pieces and is currently sold out, but hopefully there will be a restock for more horror fans to join in the gory fun. Art has already been a hit on the horror convention scene with an endless number of Art cosplays, but Santa Art has reached a new level of fame.

A New Holiday Horror Classic

While Art the Clown has already become a pop culture horror icon thanks to the wild success of Terrifier 2, Terrifier 3 brought his scary mythical and biblical dread to a new epic level. Like the best Christmas horror films like Black Christmas, Silent Night, Deadly Night and Better Watch Out, Terrifier 3 doesn't just use its Christmas backdrop as a gimmick. It's crucial to the success of its relatable themes. Trauma and survivor's guilt is at the center of this snow-covered slasher. How someone deals with that mental health struggle during the cheery holiday season makes Terrifier’s iconic kill scenes and bloody madness that much more frightening. Sienna's journey has added so much compelling depth to a franchise that has forever shed its “torture porn” label. With Terrifier 3 now on digital and its physical media release dropping later this month, horror fans have a new scream-worthy Christmas tradition on their hands.

Where Can You Stream ‘Terrifier 3’?

Terrifier 3 is currently available for rent ($19.99 USD) and purchase ($24.99) on major paid VOD services like Fandango at Home. It will be released on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, December 17th. If that's not enough Art the Clown action for you, Terrifier 3 is returning to theaters after its historic box office run for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The trailer can be viewed below.