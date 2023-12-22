The Big Picture Fringe never had holiday-themed episodes, missing the opportunity for a unique twist on Halloween or St. Patrick's Day.

Season 1's Christmas-themed episode is an important one in the show's progress, with deadly Christmas lights and Dr. Walter Bishop singing holiday songs.

"The Equation" puts a spin on A Christmas Carol, with the protagonist forced into a scenario based in science fiction and facing his past like Scrooge did.

Holiday-themed episodes were never part of Fringe’s DNA. Bald voyeurs, doppelgängers, and mad scientists were what was integral to this sci-fi series’ identity. A shame too, the series could have had some fun in taking on holidays with a grisly, Fringe-y twist. Some cases are terrifying enough to be set on or around the Halloween season, or due to the main setting taking place in Boston, it could have done a St. Patrick’s Day parade where science goes amok. Fringe loved exploring and making the impossible possible, but it never truly celebrated the holidays like many other shows did. Away from sitcoms, The Twilight Zone and Supernatural have festive entries to watch. With all that said, there was a Christmas episode, of sorts, back in Season 1. It finds a deadly use for Christmas lights, has Dr. Walter Bishop (John Noble) singing holiday songs, and ends up an important episode in the show’s progress from “decent” to “great.”

The Christmas-Themed Abduction on ‘Fringe’

In Season 1, Episode 8, “The Equation” begins on a cold, rainy night, with a father trying to help a stranger. Andrew Stockston (Adam Grupper) drives through the storm, with his young son Ben (Charlie Tahan) in the backseat, who is busy trying to complete a piano composition that he let go of. Through the rain-drenched windshield, Andrew notices a mysterious woman (Gillian Jacobs) flagging him down from the side of the road. The father means well, but it’ll come to be a decision he will regret. The woman’s car has broken down and Andrew offers to help, looking into the engine before getting lost in staring at a flashing sequence of lights. Green, green, green, red. Andrew blacks out and when he reawakens, the woman has taken Ben, locking the episode's mystery into place.

Christmas string lights have been used to kill before, in far more brutal, hands-on methods. In the slasher movies, Silent Night, Deadly Night, and Black Christmas, a killer rips away string lights from their decorative place to strangle their victims until they gasp their last breath or their neck snaps — whichever happens first. In coming up with the dangerous usage, Fringe finds a new way to turn these colorful, wired bulbs into a weapon. Four lights appear to be part of the car’s engine until they suddenly turn on. Andrew discovers this, experiencing every parent’s worst nightmare as he’s stuck in place, with a terrific performance from Adam Grupper, erupting into raw panic.

A Slasher Icon and 'Fringe' Know What Colors Are Not Friendly to the Human Eye

Head of the Fringe team, FBI Special Agent Phillip Broyles (Lance Reddick), brings the investigation to agent Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), with evidence that Ben’s kidnapping connects to similar cases. Except, the previous abducted individuals were academics with highly-specialized backgrounds. A child doesn’t fit, but the only connection is the same mysterious woman and the green-red flashing lights. The Fringe team must act fast. The previous victims were returned with permanent brain damage. Certified mad scientist, Dr. Walter Bishop, seems to know something about the flashing lights, but can’t recall how or why, and through Walter is how Fringe gets a bit more festive.

The blinking lights that caught Ben’s father in a trance are the first to come out of Walter’s recesses of his mind. Decades ago, he was tasked with creating a technique to help an advertising agency manipulate consumers into buying their products. He was never successful in avoiding nauseous side effects, but someone has, building the technology to be successful and dangerous. Connecting this Fringe episode back to the horror genre, first with string lights as a noose, the color of the flashing lights has a horror legacy attached to it too.

Director Wes Craven once explained in the retrospective documentary, Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy, why Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) wore his famous red and green sweater. Craven read how those two colors were, “very difficult for the eye to see side by side” and he added, “so I literally made him into sort of a painful optical effect.” Fringe plays with this concept too, the flashing lights stealing time through what the team realizes is a “hypnagogic trance,” or the state of drowsiness in between being awake and sleep. Walter then annoys the Fringe team by singing one too many Christmas carols to jog his memory. It does the trick.

Walter Bishop Turns to Holiday Songs To Solve This ‘Fringe’ Mystery

“Christmas! Christmas!” Walter shouts, his memory getting less foggy. “Leading to Christmas carols, one of which is ‘Jingle Bells,’ which leads naturally to, ‘Dashing through the snow,’” Walter continues, “which, of course, inevitably leads one to, Dash.” He has the name of an old friend he’s been searching for, Dashiell Kim (Randall Duk Kim), a fellow patient of the mental hospital where Walter spent decades. It was Dashiell who mentioned the green-red lights to him in the past. The problem is the Fringe team can only get access to see Dashiell if Walter agrees to step back into St. Claire’s Hospital.

Walter is a father who would do anything to protect his son, and he relates to what Ben's father must be dealing with, so Walter agrees to it. The case’s mystery slowly begins to make sense, as Walter and Peter figure out the equation that Dashiell never could solve, is the mathematical equivalent to the piano piece Ben is trying to finish. Composed by Chad Seiter, “The Equation” is a simple, mesmerizing score when Walter translates Dashiell’s math into music notes for Peter to play. It’s as haunting as some of the popular, gothic choir songs of the Yuletide season. During Walter’s journey back to the mental hospital to seek out Dashiell, the abduction storyline goes into dark places that might remind audiences of a Christmas classic.

Gillian Jacobs Plays a Chilling Villain

Ben has been taken to an industrial-like room, looking an awful lot like a room from the Saw movies. Gillian Jacobs’ mysterious woman is nothing like her character on Community, in Fringe, she portrays a cold, manipulative character. The show reveals her name is Joanne and that she was once an MIT neurologist, presumed dead years ago. She wants to use her skills to solve a seemingly impossible equation. While “The Equation” isn’t as festive as darker holiday TV episodes out there, it does reference the infamous A Christmas Carol.

Ben is given a second chance to be with his recently deceased mom, thanks to Fringe-y science. He’s hooked up to wires and goes into a hypnagogic trance by staring at a device with green and red lights. Joanne uses her neurological background to make this work by using a vicious form of manipulation. In the abducted boy’s mind, he is allowed to keep seeing his mom, for as long as he finishes the piano piece. Ben is forced into situations like Scrooge who is thrust into key moments of his life to revisit loved ones he has lost or damaged relationships with.

Joanne Ostler is Ben’s Ghost of Christmas Past, forcing the boy into seeing his mother, who is herself a version of the long-dead Jacob Marley, just with the absence of dragging chains. It's not a perfect comparison, but it is full of Fringe twists. When Ben is unable to concentrate on the music’s equation, Joanne starts to let his mother slowly deteriorate, a bloody gash resurfacing on her forehead from how she died. Unlike Scrooge, Ben hasn’t done anything to warrant this type of torture, and none of this is done to better himself.

Olivia, Walter, and Peter Work Together To Take Down Joanne in "The Equation"

Throughout the episode, Walter struggles with his inner demons. He fears how cruel his old self was, and back in St. Claire’s, Walter’s anxieties intensify. But he pushes through it to uncover anything new Dashiell can offer. Peter is able to link the equation Dashiell could never solve to the piano piece Ben is trying to finish. Thanks to info from Dashiell, Olivia tracks down Ben, but she first must deal with Joanne. They get into a gritty brawl, and the scene becomes Olivia’s first big fight scene. The series would go on to develop Olivia's physical prowess but this was her first major fight scene. In the showdown between Joanne and Olivia, punches and kicks are thrown in each other’s bodies, before the kidnapper escapes with the help of her festive lights. Right when Olivia is so close to catching the kidnapper, she unknowingly stands in the path of overhead green and red lights that Joanne initiates.

A few weeks after Fringe aired this episode in 2008, the show released a recap for the winter hiatus before the second half of Season 1 aired. In it, Walter recites a Fringe-themed “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” where the cases seen so far are added into the iconic Chrostmas poem. Although the sci-fi series didn’t do other holiday episodes following Season 1, “The Equation” is how Fringe celebrated in its own way, having Walter wish everyone, “Merry Fringemas to all and to all a Fringe Night.” Forget listening to “Carol of the Bells” or “Silent Night, Fringe's “The Equation” should be the one playing as the yule log crackles this holiday season. Just don’t stare over at the malfunctioning lights on the Christmas tree when they start blinking — green, green, green, red.

