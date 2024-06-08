The Big Picture Season 5 of Fringe reveals deep family ties and secrets, leading to a bittersweet conclusion filled with love and sacrifice.

If there is one mind-bending series from the Lost era of network television that you should really revisit, it's Fringe. This powerful, sci-fi mystery series plays with ideas long-established in comic book lore but which (at the time) rarely made their way to television. Mechanical shapeshifters, time-traveling watchers, and parallel worlds were only the tip of the iceberg for a show as lovingly bizarre as Fringe, and yet it always made us believe in the impossible. Featuring Anna Torv as FBI agent Olivia Dunham, Joshua Jackson as Peter Bishop, and John Noble as Dr. Walter Bishop, the Fringe Division tackles all the usual sci-fi strangeness, but how does it all end?

Fringe An F.B.I. agent is forced to work with an institutionalized scientist and his son in order to rationalize a brewing storm of unexplained phenomena. Release Date September 9, 2008 Creator J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci Cast Anna Torv , Joshua Jackson , John Noble , jasika nicole Seasons 5

What Happens in 'Fringe's Final Season?

While we can't recap the entirety of Fringe here, let's just say that Season 4 takes some strange turns that lead into the fifth and final season, namely with the episode "Letters in Transit," which introduced Henrietta "Etta" Bishop (Georgina Haig), the future daughter of Peter and Olivia. It also reveals that, in the future of 2036, the Observers have taken over in a very 1984-like fashion, with Etta and a band of rebels looking for a way to reverse it. But years ago, while coming up with a plan to restore the timeline, Walter, Peter, Olivia, and Astrid (Jasika Nicole) froze themselves in amber, only for Etta to find and release all of them but Olivia. Season 5 continued this story, with Olivia being found and reunited with Peter and their daughter. Only, these happy moments are quickly revoked.

In the heat of everything, Etta is killed by the Observer Captain Windmark (Michael Kopsa) while the group searches for Walter's secret plan. This sends Peter into a spiral as he uses Observer tech to pursue his own revenge, becoming colder and more calculating as he continues. Thankfully, Olivia pulls him out of his grief, and helps Peter re-direct his efforts to help the team stop the Observers once and for all. This leads the O.G. Fringe Division to a mysterious figure named Donald (Michael Cerveris), who is actually a now-human September, the original Observer who helped Walter decades earlier. Donald turns out to be the father of Michael (Rowan Longworth), a young Observer child lost in time who happens to be the key to saving the world.

Fringe's two-part series finale, "Liberty" and "An Enemy of Fate," aired on January 18, 2013. In many ways, it was a celebration of the show's past before it rewrote the future. Everything from the alternate earth with "Fauxlivia" and Lincoln Lee (Seth Gabel) to a host of their old Fringe Division cases are revisited here in the final battle against the Observers. Of course, our heroes come out on top in the end, and although the villains manage to kill Donald/September, Walter instead takes Michael into the far future to stop the Observer invasion from ever happening in the first place. Because of his heroism, Olivia and Peter return to 2015 with no memory of these events, where young Etta—as well as all their other allies like Nina Sharp (Blair Brown) and Phillip Broyles (Lance Riddick)—is alive and well. As a happy family, they continue to live their lives as normal.

Olivia and Peter Always Find Their Way Back to Each Other in 'Fringe'

The heart of Fringe was always the relationship between Peter and Olivia. It seemed like these two were destined to meet and be together, and their romance helped broker a peace between two warring universes. Peter and Olivia first met when they were children, and Olivia was being experimented on by Walter as a part of the Cortexiphan trials, but wouldn't officially meet again until the "Pilot." From there, it took a while for the pair to officially start something, but by the end of Season 4, they finally found each other, only for the Observers to crash in on their parade. But even despite that, these two have always made it through every challenge because of their reliance on the other, and that's true here also.

Season 5 puts Olivia and Peter through their own marital crisis. Sometime between the fourth and fifth season's massive time jump, these two were married and gave birth to a baby girl. Though Etta grew up without her folks, they all come together when she finds her parents, and the three almost instantly feel like a unit. Unfortunately, Etta's death threw a wrench in that, though even after that, Peter and Olivia still found their way back to each other. As September once noted, they always will. Though one could argue that we never get to see Olivia and Peter fully realized as a normal couple (and that may even be true to an extent), Fringe leaves us with the hope that these two can have a real life together apart from the horrors of the world.

"An Enemy of Fate" concludes with Olivia, Peter, and Etta all together, living their lives as normally as could be. We can assume that Olivia is still leading the Fringe Division and that Peter still consults on occasion, but what we see here is a nuclear family that neither of them had experienced in their own youth. Now, they get to give their daughter the greatest gift they could give her: two stable parents who love her and were willing to literally re-write history to ensure her future. In some ways, that's what Fringe has always been about, and ending the series this way feels just right.

'Fringe's White Tulip Symbolizes Walter's Found Forgiveness

Of course, the only thing missing from those final moments is Walter himself. John Noble kills it as Walter Bishop throughout Fringe's impressive 100 episodes, and there's a reason that Walter is perhaps the most recognizable character from the show. His quirky genius coupled with his complex backstory and relationship with his son is fascinating, and Walter is one of those characters that you can't help but love—even if maybe we shouldn't. But despite not appearing in the final moments of the series (set in 2015), Walter's presence is still felt through a piece of mail sent to Peter. In the unmarked envelope is a simple image of a white tulip.

Longtime fans of Fringe will recognize the tulip's significance to Walter. Peter and Olivia first met in a field of white tulips in Jacksonville, Florida, but the symbology goes much deeper than that. In the Season 2 episode aptly titled "White Tulip," Walter meets a fellow scientist, Alistair Peck (Peter Weller), who is using his own body as a time machine. But when Walter confronts Peck about his own hubris in stealing Peter from another world, he reveals a surprising truth that becomes the bedrock of the series finale. Walter notes that he's looking for a specific sign of God's forgiveness toward him, a white tulip that appears out of bloom. "If God can forgive me, maybe it's in the realm of possibilities that my son can forgive me too," he explains.

In the final moments of "An Enemy of Fate," Peter receives an image of a white tulip, and while he might be a bit confused as to what this means, fans will understand in a heartbeat. A few episodes prior, Peter and Walter finally made amends, leading to Peter's final goodbye with his adoptive father, whom he is now able to call "Dad" instead of "Walter." Knowing that his son has forgiven him, his own journey to the future (to prevent the Observers from being created) serves as his final penance as he receives the forgiveness he's long sought after. The white tulip is his final message to Peter, who recognizes that Walter is finally at peace, whenever he may be.

'Fringe' Was a Trailblazer in Sci-Fi Television—and We Wish There Had Been More

In many ways, Fringe was a series ahead of its time. It dove weekly into plotlines that shows today might spend an entire season dissecting. Be it alternate timelines, parallel worlds, drug-induced superpowers, or complex machines that rewrite reality, Fringe, in many respects, felt like a live-action comic book. It's no wonder then that it's chock-full of small nods to DC Comics in particular. Sadly, the show was a bit too expensive to produce. It's no wonder then that, after four 20-something episode seasons, the fifth and final season of Fringe was only 13 episodes.

Still, Fringe is well worth revisiting. With 100 episodes full of exciting, mind-bending stories to tell (and with immensely lovable characters to boot), this is one of those shows that still holds up even a decade later. Frankly, it could air on network television today and still look as good as it did back then, which is a strong testament to those involved. Maybe one day we'll catch back up with Peter, Olivia, Walter, and the gang, but if not, Fringe ended on the highest of notes, and not many shows can say that these days.

Fringe can be streamed on Max.

