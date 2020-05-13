A ‘Fringe’ Reboot? Akiva Goldsman Isn’t Sure If It’s Too Soon or Too Late

–

In this era of reboots and remakes and revivals, it’s natural to wonder if any popular TV show of the past is off-limits from some form of return. But unfortunately for fans of Fringe, it seems unlikely that a new iteration of the Fox sci-fi drama will happen any time soon.

In this exclusive video interview, Fringe executive producer Akiva Goldsman tells Collider Editor-in-Chief (and Fringe super-fan) Steve Weintraub that he, co-creator J.J. Abrams and executive producer Jeff Pinkner have recently discussed the potential for a Fringe reboot or sequel series. Unfortunately, he says, despite those discussions, there are no plans in place: “We talked to Warner Bros. and we talked to ourselves… but we didn’t find a way through it.”

Key to the show returning, Goldsman added, would be the involvement of Pinkner, who he feels is “the heart of Fringe… He’s a wonderful writer and wonderful man and wonderful showrunner.” Pinkner was co-showrunner of Fringe from Season 2 to Season 4, and was not involved with the somewhat controversial Season 5.

As Goldsman observes in this interview, the show has experienced something of a resurgence recently, which has inspired those who worked on it originally to discuss the possibility of a return. Adds Goldsman, “It’s not too soon. Is it too late? I don’t know. It’s not in the offing right now.”

Fringe, when it debuted in 2008, felt quite similar to The X-Files and other science fiction-esque procedural dramas of the era. However, by the end of the first season, the show’s wild mythology was beginning to fall into place, as the establishment of an alternate universe separate from ours led to a war between worlds that threatened the very nature of reality itself.

Since the show’s conclusion after five seasons and 100 episodes, series stars Anna Torv, Joshua Jackson, John Noble, Lance Reddick, Jasika Nicole, Blair Brown, and Seth Gabel have all moved on to a wide variety of projects, from David Fincher‘s Mindhunter in the case of Torv, to Jackson’s roles in prestige dramas like The Affair and Little Fires Everywhere.

If you want to discover Fringe for the first time (or revisit the series), it is currently streaming now on ad-supported IMDb TV.