The truth has finally come out on Severance about the infiltration within MDR that has gone under nearly everyone’s radar — well, everyone but Irving (John Turturro). A night gardener and cruel words tip him off that Helly R. (Britt Lower) has been taken over by her outie, Helena Eagan. The lie is so convincing that Mark S. (Adam Scott) didn’t suspect anything while he was being duped into having a secret affair with her. Severance's office romance drama may not be getting less complicated any time soon, but long before the Apple TV+ show debuted, another sci-fi series offered an even messier love triangle.

By contrast, Fringe didn’t have problems with a severed procedure. Instead, most of the trouble came from a parallel universe where a personal betrayal, an identity crisis, and even Severance guest star John Noble were rolled into one for a storyline that caused major setbacks to the romance between the show’s leads thanks to a doppelgänger switcheroo.

What Is 'Fringe' About?

Image via Fox

The “Fringe Division” is a special task force consisting of FBI agent Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), mad scientist Dr. Walter Bishop (Noble), and his estranged son, Peter Bishop (Joshua Jackson). When a plane flight gets infected by flesh-melting body horror or when heads explode from radiation, the trio arrive to solve the cases of science gone wrong. In the background, the show teases out the romantic tension that slowly grows between Olivia and Peter in the time spent catching bioterrorists, even though Walter’s past sins complicate their dynamic. While Noble makes Fields a likable character on Severance, no doubt crushing fans who want Burt (Christopher Walken) and Irving to continue their love story, Noble’s performance as Walter on Fringe remains the actor's crowning achievement.

Noble brings out the warmth of a man responsible for dangerous, reckless actions in the past and who is now wishing to atone for them. It’s easier said than done when the repercussions make it to the present day and Olivia learns she was experimented on as a child by Walter to give her psychic abilities. Unable to recall these memories as an adult, Olivia must awaken her latent powers to save lives from a potentially catastrophic event in Season 2’s “Jacksonville.” Peter stays by Olivia’s side when she becomes fearful she will fail, leading to an exciting moment for shippers. He gently touches Olivia’s face to bring her comfort, and they almost kiss before it’s delayed. Torv and Jackson's chemistry and performances make their characters' potential relationship worth rooting for.

Peter and Olivia intensely protect themselves from being hurt by avoiding connecting with people, but they can be a good match if they let down their guard. They have a view of the world few others would understand, similar to Mark S. and Helly R. depending on each other from their shared innie experiences. Yet one of Fringe's biggest obstacles emerges to keep viewers waiting for a romantic moment, confirming a major revelation about Peter. After the Peter originally belonging to this world died of a childhood illness, Walter found a way to save the life of another version of his son from a parallel universe and kidnapped this other Peter, an act that started a cold war between the worlds. Right when Olivia and Peter are about to get closer, he learns the truth about his existence, resulting in a dangerous escalation of the war.

Peter and Olivia Face Off Against Their Parallel Universe Twins in 'Fringe'