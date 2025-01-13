In 1927, at the height of the German Expressionism film movement, legendary German auteur Fritz Lang released the silent sci-fi masterpiece Metropolis. The influential and pioneering effort is about a futuristic city divided between the working class and the elite city planners. In this simultaneously utopic and dystopic city, the son of the city's mastermind falls in love with a working-class prophet who predicts the coming of a savior to mediate society's differences.

From its complex story to its intelligent themes to its revolutionary special effects and production design, Metropolis made a hell of an impact and immediately started influencing future filmmakers in not just sci-fi but all sorts of genres. These are the ten movies that were most clearly influenced by Fritz Lang's game-changing masterpiece, ranked according to how strong and clear the influences were.

10 'Modern Times' (1936)

Directed by Charles Chaplin

Image via United Artists

It didn't even take a decade for Metropolis's indelible mark on cinema to be seen. For a great example, one needn't look any further than Charles Chaplin's adorable farewell to silent cinema, Modern Times. It's a (mostly) silent slapstick comedy, the likes of which only Chaplin knew how to make, about the Tramp struggling to live in modern industrial society with the help of a young woman.

Modern Times is one of the best silent comedies ever, and the bittersweet and genius way it says goodbye to both the era of silent cinema and the iconic character of the Little Tramp is as meaningful as it is delightful. Elements of Metropolis can be found in its subtle Marxist themes and its industrial-heavy, highly imaginative production design. They're small elements, but the influence is evident nonetheless.

Modern Times Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 25, 1936 Cast Charles Chaplin , Paulette Goddard , Henry Bergman , Tiny Sandford , Chester Conklin Runtime 87 Minutes Writers Charles Chaplin

9 'The Fifth Element' (1997)

Directed by Luc Besson

Image via Columbia Pictures

Luc Besson is one of the most important French filmmakers of modern times, and his most iconic Hollywood movie may just be The Fifth Element. It's a sci-fi adventure epic set in a colorful future, where a cab driver unwittingly becomes the central figure in the search for a legendary cosmic weapon that can keep Evil and the ambitious and cruel Mr. Zorg at bay.

The movie is campy, fresh, and delighted to be as over-the-top as it is. It's the kind of film that knows perfectly when to take itself seriously and when to let itself go. It also features one of the most enrapturing sci-fi worlds of the '90s, one that's very clearly an evolution of the ideas presented by Lang and his team in the complex city of Metropolis. It's this vast world that makes The Fifth Element one of the most rewatchable sci-fi flicks of the '90s.

8 'Batman' (1989) and 'Batman Returns' (1992)

Directed by Tim Burton

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Before 1989, Batman—and the archetype of the superhero as a whole, really—was seen as goofy and a lot less serious than he's seen today. It was Tim Burton who started to change that with his adaptation of the Caped Crusader. His Batman sees the Dark Knight on a battle of wits against the homicidal Joker, while the sequel, Batman Returns, follows him as he deals with a deformed criminal called the Penguin, who's wreaking havoc across Gotham with the help of a cruel businessman.

In the same way that Metropolis is one of the most important sci-fi movies ever, Batman and Batman Returns are two of the most essential superhero films in the genre's history. Their darker and more mature take on the titular character proved that superheroes could be serious, too, and their uniquely twisted and Gothic version of Gotham City influenced the visuals of many future superhero movies. Of course, this Gotham wouldn't look the way it does without Metropolis. The team behind the films has directly stated that they were influenced by the iconic look of Lang's magnum opus, from the instantly recognizable skylines to the elegant Art Deco interiors.

7 'The Matrix' (1999)

Directed by Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The world had never seen anything like the Wachowskis' The Matrix when it came out shortly before the turn of the century. With its revolutionary visual effects, distinctly philosophical story, and idiosyncratic action, it tells the story of Neo, a computer hacker who's led into a forbidding underworld where he discovers the shocking truth: that the life he knows is the elaborate deception of an evil cyber-intelligence.

The Matrix is one of the most influential action movies of all time, but like many sci-fi movies before and since, it's anyone's guess just how different it would look without the influence of Metropolis. After all, the grand techno-paranoid themes, dystopic hyper-industrial city, and many of the sci-fi elements presented in the movie feel almost like elaborate homages to Lang's film. The Matrix doesn't wear its influences on its sleeve; indeed, it invented a visual language that's wholly unique. However, Lang's influence is clear in the film's thematic and narrative core.