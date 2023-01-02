In 1972, Ralph Bakshi's Fritz the Cat – a cartoon filled with sex, drugs, and graphic violence – became mainstream not just the most successful animated movie released that year, but also the most successful independent animated movie of all time. How, in a time when animation was exclusively the domain of squeaky clean, family-friendly movies, dominated then as now by Disney did a more adult animated film like Fritz the Cat achieve such a feat? The story is almost as weird as the movie itself.

'Fritz the Cat's Origins

Image via The BBC

The character of Fritz the Cat was created by Robert Crumb, an underground comic artist who, throughout the 1960s, drew the foul-mouthed cat getting into all kinds of shenanigans in a fictional "supercity" populated by anthropomorphized animals. Fritz was variously a con artist, a hippie poet, a college student, and a CIA agent; he smoked, did drugs, swore, and had sex with a range of female animals of various species; he got involved in politics, talked openly about race, and preached free love, and he became a darling of the underground comics scene.

RELATED: Why the 1978 Animated 'The Lord of the Rings' Is a Strange Adventure

In 1969, animator Ralph Bakshi was on the lookout for an adult-themed cartoon that would be suitable for a feature-length film. Bakshi was a Jewish immigrant, born in Palestine in 1938 and raised in a poor neighborhood in Brooklyn. He got his start in animation with the New York studio Terrytoons, creators of Mighty Mouse and a considerable number of less memorable kid-friendly characters. Although Bakshi made a name for himself and rose through the ranks quickly at Terrytoons, he was unsatisfied with the lack of creative control over his own projects, and eventually moved to Paramount Pictures to head their animation division. After the division was closed at the end of 1967, Bakshi formed his own animation studio, Bakshi Productions, which gained a reputation for promoting women and people of color who, at the time, found little room for advancement in the field elsewhere.

Bakshi soon joined forces with producer Steve Krantz, and the two set out to find the right project to bring feature-length animation to adults. It was Krantz who first stumbled upon Fritz the Cat in 1969, and he knew immediately that this was exactly the kind of material they were looking for.

The Making of 'Fritz the Cat'

Image via The BBC

The process of acquiring the rights from Crumb, however, turned out to be convoluted, as are the various stories both Bakshi and Crumb tell about it. Crumb was reluctant to sign over the rights for a variety of reasons, partly because he felt that by the end of the decade, the older Fritz stories had become dated. Bakshi, though, tried to convince him that in the new medium of film, Fritz would be revolutionary. Bakshi and Krantz flew Crumb out to New York to show him some drawings; in later interviews, Bakshi said Crumb loved them, while Crumb himself said "they were okay."

Whether Crumb himself ever actually signed a contract giving Bakshi and Krantz the rights to Fritz is also a point of contention. Krantz claimed that, after Crumb's New York trip, he received a signed contract from Crumb in the mail and sent him a check for $12,500 compensation (around $96,000 today) with profit sharing to follow, while Crumb says his wife signed the contract on his behalf for $10,000 at a later point when Bakshi visited Crumb in San Francisco.

One way or another, Bakshi and Krantz got the rights to Fritz and began looking for a studio and distributor. In early 1970, they signed with Warner Bros., but the deal wouldn't last. Later the same year, Bakshi pulled out over creative differences; specifically, he claimed, Warner wanted celebrities to do the voice acting and asked Bakshi to remove at least one of the more graphic sex scenes between Fritz and a crow named Bertha. Bakshi refused, and without Warner Bros. funding was forced to cut his crew down to just five people. Later in 1970, Bakshi was able to secure financing from Cinemation Industries, producers of Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song, and Fantasy Records, distributor for Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Ralph Bakshi's Artistic Methods Were Unconventional

Image via The BBC

Bakshi's artistic methods were at times innovative but always unconventional. For both Fritz and his next film, Heavy Traffic (considered by critics to be a more mature effort than Fritz), Bakshi recorded real conversations around New York City and in Harlem bars and integrated them into his scenes, lending an authenticity to the dialogue that would be hard to replicate any other way. Fritz was also never storyboarded; Bakshi instead preferred to keep the storyboards "in his head," then described and even acted out the scenes for his layout artists and animators.

Bakshi had notoriously high standards, and was known to check over his animators' work daily, a level of micromanagement they weren't accustomed to. Because of this, as well as disagreements with the New York animators' union, by the spring of 1971 Bakshi was having trouble hiring animators in New York, so he and Krantz moved production to L.A. Some of his animators stayed in New York, however, and continued working by mail.

At last, Fritz the Cat was completed and opened in theaters in April 1972. The plot, as it were, is really a series of loosely connected vignettes: Fritz picks up three girls at a park and takes them back to the dorm for an orgy; he hangs out at a Harlem bar where he meets Duke the crow (crows stand in for Black people throughout the movie); Fritz and Duke steal and crash a car and get chased by the cops (represented by pigs, of course); Fritz gets high with some more crows this is the point of the infamous sex scene with Bertha – and incites a riot in Harlem during which Duke gets shot by the cops. Then Fritz decides to move to San Francisco with his girlfriend, a fox named Winston, but abandons her in the desert when her car runs out of gas, where he meets up with some urban terrorists and has sex with a horse named Harriet. The terrorists convince him to join their plot to overthrow the city government, and while helping them to plant a bomb at the power plant, it blows up and lands him in the hospital.

All the while, Fritz constantly brags about his exploits: "I've been up and down the four corners of this big old world. I've seen it all and I've done it all. I've fought many a good man, and I've laid many a good woman." But Fritz is a poseur, a college dropout who fancies himself a poet, but whose main concerns, in reality, are getting high and picking up girls.

If all this sounds a bit disjointed, that's because it is. Bakshi pulled most of the film's story directly from three of Crumb's Fritz comics: an early strip called "Fritz the Cat" produced for Head Comix, and two later Fritz stories published separately, "Fritz Bugs Out" and "Fritz the No-Good." These comics were written years apart and were only loosely connected in theme and not at all in story, so the resulting mashup borders on incoherent.

'Fritz the Cat' Was an Instant Success

Image via The BBC

Despite all of this, Fritz was an instant success, grossing $25 million in theaters domestically (over $178 million adjusted for inflation) and $90 million worldwide on a budget of between $700,000 and $850,000, depending on which Bakshi interview you believe. It was the first full-length American animated feature to receive an X-rating, which Cinemation was only too happy to capitalize on. "90 minutes of violence, excitement, and SEX," they proclaimed in their marketing. "He's X-rated and animated!"

Robert Crumb, however, was not as enthusiastic about Fritz as other filmgoers of the time. Though much of the film is taken word for word from Crumb's work, the few changes and additions that Bakshi made reportedly upset Fritz's creator. Crumb was a leftist, as was Fritz by proxy, but Crumb interpreted Bakshi's changes as being critical and mocking of leftist politics. "[T]hat really pissed me off, how he changed that around and twisted it, into something I didn't intend it to be at all," Crumb said later.

In the wake of Fritz's success, Krantz went on to produce a sequel, The Nine Lives of Fritz the Cat, released in 1974, though neither Bakshi nor Crumb were involved, and the film didn't garner nearly the attention that the original Fritz did. Fritz was released on VHS in 1988, introducing a new generation to the smooth-talking, womanizing cat and eventually catapulting him to cult classic status.

Though he's less well-known today, Fritz's legacy lives on. The film's huge success finally convinced studios that feature-length adult-oriented animation was marketable, and the years after its release saw the skyrocketing popularization of this new genre. In fact, it's not much of a stretch to say that Fritz and, by extension, Bakshi had a hand in making some of today's most popular adult cartoons possible. If you're a fan of Beavis and Butthead, The Simpsons, or Family Guy, you might just have Ralph Bakshi and Fritz the Cat to thank for it.