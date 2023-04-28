Kids aren’t the only ones looking forward to AppleTV+’s new Frog and Toad series. Frog and Toad have fans of all ages. Based on a series of beloved children’s stories from the 70s written by Arthur Lobel, Frog and Toad follows two best friends as they enjoy their charming rural life together. Lobel’s stories are full of gentle humor and surprisingly deep wisdom about love, friendship, and self-acceptance for people of all ages, including perhaps the books’ author. Lobel’s daughter has speculated that writing Frog and Toad may have been “the beginning of him coming out.” Lobel was a skilled illustrator and showrunner Rob Hoegee (who also voices Mole) clearly took inspiration from the distinctive style of Lobel's illustrations, while still adding in brighter colors.

With a talented cast full of brilliant comedians and voice actors, we’re sure this series will capture the humor and occasional pathos of the source material. Frog and Toad’s life, full of small adventures and little triumphs, are a delight to read, and we can’t wait to see it adapted to the screen in AppleTV+’s new series, releasing on Friday, April 28, 2023. Read on for a handy guide to the cast and characters of Frog and Toad.

Nat Faxon as Frog

Frog, who is voiced here by Nat Faxon, is an outgoing green frog who likes adventure and excitement. He’s usually more extroverted than his friend Toad but still appreciates having time alone to think and reflect. Despite his love of adventure, Frog is more practical than Toad in some ways and less likely to become overwhelmed by his life. He loves trying to share the beauty of the world with Toad.

Nat Faxon has an impressive resume of writing, directing, and acting. He, along with his writing partner Jim Rash (the Dean from Community), won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Descendants. Faxon may be most recognizable to audiences these days as The Swede from HBO’s Our Flag Means Death.

Kevin Michael Richardson as Toad

Toad, voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson, is more of a homebody than his friend Frog, but he too can appreciate the wonders outside his house, even if he sometimes needs a little nudge from Frog. In the end, Toad is usually glad that Frog convinced him to go out. Toad is often more anxious than Frog, with a tendency to catastrophize and assume the worst and a habit of dealing with problems by going to bed. He shows a surprising amount of bravery sometimes though and is certainly a better cook than Frog. Despite being simple amphibians, Frog and Toad truly do contain multitudes.

Toad is a gentler and less violent character than many others that Kevin Michael Richardson has brought to life. Richardson is a voice acting great who has provided the iconic voices of characters including Goro in Mortal Kombat and Trigon in Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go!. Richardson also voiced The Joker in The Batman and, more recently, he voiced Kamek in The Super Mario Bros Movie, which is currently out in theaters.

Yvette Nicole Brown as Rabbit

Weirdly enough, Frog and Toad isn’t Yvette Nicole Brown’s first time voicing a rabbit as she voiced Mama Rabbit in the Disney Jr. series Alice’s Wonderland Bakery. Brown is a talented and prolific actress who is probably best known for her role as Shirley on Community. Brown has also voiced Cookie in the series Pound Puppies, voiced Amanda Waller in DC Superhero Girls, and voiced Mayor Davis in The Loud House, among other roles on her impressive resume.

Tom Kenny as Mink

Even people (or starfish) who live under a rock are probably familiar with Tom Kenny’s work. He is the voice of the endlessly optimistic SpongeBob on the Nickelodeon series SpongeBob Square Pants. In addition to voicing everyone’s favorite sponge, Kenny was also the voice behind Heffer Wolfe on Rocko’s Modern Life, and The Ice King on Adventure Time.

Margaret Cho as Turtle

Margaret Cho is a beloved comedian, actress, and activist who has been in series including Drop Dead Diva and All-American Girl, and movies including the recent films Fire Island and Sex Appeal. She has plenty of voice acting experience as well, having been in The Rugrats Movie, Tuca & Bertie, and The Great North, among other animated films and series.

Selene Luna as Robin

Selene Luna will voice Robin in Frog and Toad. Luna has been in films including My Bloody Valentine 3D and voiced Tia Rosita in the Pixar hit Coco. She was also in the FX series Mayans M.C. where she played Soledad. Additionally, Luna appeared in Margaret Cho’s reality show The Cho Show.

Ron Funches as Raccoon

Ron Funches is an actor, writer, and comedian with a large amount of voice-acting experience. He has been in a range of projects including Inside Job, BoJack Horseman, Adventure Time, and the Trolls franchise, where he voiced Cooper. Funches currently voices King Shark in HBO’s Harley Quinn and is also in the live-action AppleTV series Loot, along with fellow Frog and Toad voice actor Nat Faxon.

Fortune Feimster as Lizard

Fortune Feimster has been in films including Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, The Happytime Murders, and Yes Day. She also played Heather on The L Word: Generation Q. Frog and Toad is far from Feimster’s first voice acting role, as she has been in Soul, Velma, Craig of the Creek, and a variety of other animated films and series. She will also be in the upcoming Netflix series FUBAR.

John Hodgman as Mouse

John Hodgman is a writer, comedian, and actor. As a regular contributor on The Daily Show for many years and host of the podcast Judge John Hodgman, he has made himself something of a household name. Hodgman has been in a variety of animated series including Adventure Time, The Venture Bros, Milo Murphy’s Law, and DuckTales, and recently played Tom in the Hulu series Up Here.