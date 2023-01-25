Ever since the service launched, Apple TV+ has quickly become a go-to streamer for family and kids programming. That reputation is only about to grow, Apple TV+ has announced its upcoming slate of content aimed at families and children, and it includes Peanuts specials new to the platform, as well as an original animated series based on the Frog and Toad book series.

In the coming months, Apple TV+ will be adding some classic and older Peanuts specials that have yet to appear on the service. First, on February 9, fans can see A Charlie Brown Valentine, which originally aired in 2003, and watch as the Peanuts gang gets ready for Valentine’s Day. Later, on May 5, fans will be able to watch “Peanuts Anthology III”, a collection of vintage Peanuts specials that are making their debut on the streamer. The collection includes 1983’s It’s an Adventure, Charlie Brown, 1996’s It’s Spring Training, Charlie Brown, 1980’s Emmy-winning Life is a Circus, Charlie Brown, and other classics!

Frog and Toad is based on the children’s book series written and illustrated by Arnold Lobel, and will premiere on the service on April 28. The series follows the cheery Frog and uptight Toad who are best friends. In the books, the pair do everything together from cleaning Toad’s house to tracking down a lost button to going sledding. The series will feature the voices of Nat Faxon, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ron Funches, Fortune Feimster, Cole Escola, Aparna Nancherla, Yvette Nicole Brown, Margaret Cho, and more. Apple TV+’s synopsis of the series reads as follows:

“Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common, but embracing the things that make you different. Our differences are what makes us special, and Frog and Toad celebrate them in what makes them unique.”

But that isn’t all that will be premiering on the service soon. On March 31, Apple TV+ will also debut the new animated series Eva the Owlet. Based on the bestselling book series Owl Diaries by Rebecca Elliott, the show will take viewers on a big adventure. Eva the Owlet follows “Eva, a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend Lucy in the woodland world of Treetopington. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her journal along the way!”

Also debuting on the streamer will be Jane on April 14. A new “mission-driven” family-oriented series that will blend live-action and CGI. Jane, which is said to be inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall, will follow Ava Louise Murchison as Jane Garcia a nine-year-old on a mission to save endangered animals. The coming months will also see Apple TV+ series Harriet the Spy, Pretzel and the Puppies, and Pinecone & Pony return for a second season while Stillwater returns for its third.

