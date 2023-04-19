Apple TV+ has been working on a new animated series set to bring a beloved children book to life, and today, they released the first trailer for Frog and Toad. Starring Nat Faxon and Kevin Michael Richardson as the titular characters, the show will highlight the friendship between the two characters established tin the four-book series that won the Caldecott and Newbery Honor. Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common… but they are also very different. Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common, but embracing the things that make you different.

Faxon has worked on a wide variety of comedy series, including selected episodes from Family Guy and Community, making him a reliable choice when it comes to collaborating on funny sketches. His most recognized work remains his screenplay for The Descendants, which awarded him the honor of winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. The movie featured George Clooney in the role of Matt King, a family man who has to deal with the decision of what to do with the land he inherited while his wife goes through a horrible boating accident that leaves her in a comatose state.

On the other hand, Kevin Michael Richardson is always excited to participate in roles that allow him to use his deep voice to establish strong characters that must be respected. An example of this would be his performance as Captain Gantu in Lilo and Stitch and several characters from the Transformers film franchise. Due to his versatility as an actor, Richardson has also appeared in several live-action projects, such as The Matrix: Revolutions and Clerks II. There's no doubt that his work as Toad will be heartwarming, and a perfect fit for this story meant to charm kids and adults alike.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: ‘Frog and Toad’ Animated Series Coming to Apple TV+

Apple TV+'s Previous Animated Effort

Frog and Toad is part of Apple TV+'s strategy to make a statement within the animation industry. Throughout a variety of award-winning shorts and new projects in development, the platform is looking to expand its catalog with more programming that can be appealing for younger audiences. As part of this effort, the studio released the animated feature, Luck, last year. The movie featured Eva Noblezada voicing a girl that constantly faced back luck in her daily life. When she meets a talking cat (Simon Pegg), she'll be able to travel to the dimension responsible for how luck works on Earth in an attempt to change her odds.

You can check out the official trailer for Frog and Toad below, before the series premieres on Apple TV+ on April 28: