Within Apple TV+'s abundant catalog of content is a robust spread of animated series. From The Snoopy Show to Central Park, the choices of animated shows are fit for all kinds of audiences, though they mostly cater to the demographic of kids and families. A new addition to this repertoire is the new series Frog and Toad (2023), an animated adaptation of the American children's books written and illustrated by Arnold Lobel. The series was first announced earlier this year in January with a Spring premiere date and Rob Hoegee (Niko and the Sword of Light) attached as the showrunner. The anticipated adaptation joins the expanded slate of other animated series lined up with new seasons like Harriet the Spy and the restored collection of Peanuts specials that will arrive in the Peanuts Anthology III.

Frog and Toad is a classic picture book series from the 70s that followed the friendship and adventures of two anthropomorphic amphibians. The series was composed of four books each containing five short stories. It even earned Lobel the distinguished awards of the Caldecott and Newbery Honor medals. The series holds a quaint style with its character illustrations and endearing stories that effectively articulate the themes of kindness, companionship, and living a simple life to audience members of all ages. Long before this adaptation, the books were also adapted into claymation shorts during the 80s and a Broadway musical in 2003. The timelessness of Frog and Toad can be vouched for considering the characters were also revived on the Internet during the past decade, becoming meme material on various websites like Tumblr, Reddit, and Twitter.

To watch this charming series, it's best for you to hop to it and read further below for everything we know so far about Frog and Toad.

Image via Apple TV+

Related:From 'Ted Lasso' to 'Severance,' Here Are 10 Apple TV+ Shows You Must Watch

When and Where Can You Watch Frog and Toad?

The adorable animation series will be exclusively streaming on the Apple TV+ platform. The premiere date is set for April 28, 2023, and the series will have eight episodes in total according to the first-look images provided by Apple. You can watch the series when it releases by clicking the button below:

Watch on Apple TV+

Watch the Frog and Toad Trailer

Apple TV+ released the first trailer for Frog and Toad on April 18, 2023. It reveals the classic 2D animation style that is faithful to the original picture books save for some modernized touches such as the vibrant coloring of the world and the characters. The narrator introduces Frog (Nat Faxon), an enthusiastic and outgoing amphibian, and Toad (Kevin Michael Richardson), his shorter, quieter, good friend who tags along on his adventures. The pair is shown in different places and encounter other neighborly creatures along the way to prove that "with friends, anything is possible".

Who's Making Frog and Toad?

As mentioned, Rob Hoegee is the showrunner and executive producer of Frog and Toad. He has several writing credits on other animation series such as Teen Titans Go!, Generator Rex, and Thunderbirds Are Go. He also created Stillwater, another animated show set to return for a third season on Apple TV. Joining him as executive producers are Chris Prynoski (The Legend of Vox Machina), Shannon Prynoski (Big Mouth), Antonio Canobbio (Digman!), and Ben Kalina (Kiff) who are all from the production company Titmouse. Arnold Lobel's children, Adrianne and Adam Lobel, are also part of the team of executive producers.

Related:20 Best Animated Series That Prove Animation Can Be For Adults

Who's In the Cast of Frog and Toad?

Image via Apple TV+

The titular amphibians will be voiced by Nat Faxon and Kevin Michael Richardson. Faxon is an actor and Oscar-winning writer who co-wrote the screenplays for the films The Descendants and The Way Way Back with actor Jim Rash (Community). Faxon has starred in several comedy series such as The Conners, Loot, and Our Flag Means Death. Richardson is a very popular voice actor who has worked in numerous animation series and films. He voiced multiple characters in The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad!, Young Justice, and Trolls: Trolltopia. Richardson recently featured in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the hit series Invincible.

Joining the two actors as other anthropomorphic animals are Ron Funches (Trolls), Margaret Cho (Fire Island), and Yvette Nicole Brown (Community). They will be playing Raccoon, Turtle, and Rabbit respectively. Aparna Nancherla (Mythic Quest), Cole Escola (At Home with Amy Sedaris), and Tom Kenny (Spongebob Squarepants) also join the series as Snail, Gopher, and Mink. Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project), Selene Luna (Mayans M.C.), and John Hodgman (Coraline) will play Lizard, Robin, and Mouse. To round out the cast, Stephen Tobolowsky (The Goldbergs) voices Dragonfly, Betsy Sodaro (Duncanville) voices Squirrel, and even the series showrunner, Rob Hoegee, will voice Mole.

So What's the Plot of Frog and Toad?

The animated series is set to take after the original children's books and focus on the "opposites attract" kind of friendship between Frog and Toad. As shown in the trailer, Frog comes off as the cheerful go-getter while Toad is a more reserved homebody. The differences between them form the heart of the story as described in the first synopsis for the series:

Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common … but they are also very different. Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common, but embracing the things that make you different. Since our differences are what makes us special, Frog and Toad celebrate what makes them unique!

The trailer offered various snippets of Frog and Toad getting up to miscellaneous adventures and activities. Some of which seem to be directly adapted from the original picture books like Frog and Toad flying a kite similar to the short story "The Kite" from the fourth book Days with Frog and Toad. Even the two in medieval clothes confronting a cyclops creature atop a dragon presents an imaginative take on the short story "Dragons and Giants" from the second book Frog and Toad Together. The cast of characters has also been pulled from the books with other animals appearing throughout the episodes to join in the fun with Frog and Toad. Overall, the series promises a lighthearted and wholesome story for everyone to enjoy. Most likely, even some nostalgia will be experienced by viewers who grew up with the classic books.