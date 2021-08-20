Have you ever wondered how you would survive if you got transported inside your favorite game? Well, Peacock’s Frogger trailer has got your back, as the new live competition will test players in a chaotic gauntlet inspired by the classic ‘80s game.

The original Frogger has players trying to make a frog cross levels while avoiding deadly obstacles. It’s a challenge of both fast reaction time and thoughtful planning that led to it becoming one of the most popular arcade games in the ‘80s. Now, Peacock’s Frogger will place competitors into giant versions of levels inspired by Konami’s classic game, with an award of $100,000 awaiting the best leaper in America.

Image via Peacock

RELATED:‌ New 'Free Guy' Posters Pay Homage to Classic Games Like 'Doom' and 'Super Mario 64'

The real-life Frogger competition includes courses such as Frog City, Candy Frog Land, Frogs in Space, Frog Skull Island, Ribbit River, and Toad Temple. In these levels, participants will dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course. Damon Wayans Jr. will host the bizarre competition, with Kyle Brandt acting as co-host.

Frogger is produced by Eureka Productions in partnership with Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin will executive produce for Eureka Productions, and Eden Gaha and Fred Birckhead. The Frogger competition show is an original format created by Culvenor of Eureka Productions.

Frogger will debut on Peacock on September 9, with new episodes released every Thursday. Check out the wild new trailer below.

Here’s Frogger’s official synopsis:

A worldwide phenomenon since its introduction by Konami in 1981, Frogger has remained one of the most classic and beloved video game franchises of all time with a library spanning more than 30 titles across various platforms. The show FROGGER brings to life this popular franchise and supersizes it on an epic course! Audiences and contestants alike will be transported into a wild, whimsical FROGGER world, filled with all the simple but challenging elements of the mega-hit from Konami.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ ‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ Game Has Its Own Awesome Mix of 80’s Hits and Original Rock Music

Share Share Tweet Email

Lisa Joy on ‘Reminiscence,’ Casting Hugh Jackman, and How the ‘Fallout’ Amazon Series Will Be Like Nothing You’ve Seen Before She also talks about the way Jackman supported her as a first-time filmmaker.

Read Next