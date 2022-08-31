We're strong. There's no doubt about that. But there are times in some people's lives that test them to their absolute limits. Test their courage, bravery, strength, will, determination, faith, survival skills, and more. Sometimes people will survive the impossible and beat all the odds to come out the other end of an ordeal alive. But other times, they sadly aren't so lucky, and it's both inspiring and emotional to watch their stories unfold.

RELATED: Movies Based On Unbelievable True Stories

For decades, the power of big screen entertainment has given people a chance. To tell their stories of survival, to show people that you can overcome the worst of what life throws at you. And sometimes, to pay tribute to those lost along the way, from war heroes to natural disasters and everything in between. Movies like the 2013 war biopic Lone Survivor and the 2012 disaster drama, The Impossible may have broken our hearts but have consistently proven that humans are much stronger than we think.

'Apollo 13' (1995)

Image via Universal Pictures

Apollo 13 (1995) is a dramatized depiction of the failed 1970 lunar mission. It is an adaptation of the book "Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13." Starring Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, and Kevin Bacon as the Apollo flight crew Jim Lovell, Fred Haise, and Jack Swigert, the film takes viewers on the nail-biting aborted third attempt to land humans on the moon.

"Houston, we have a problem." Three days into the flight, Apollo 13 experienced an explosion in one of their liquid oxygen tanks, resulting in them tumbling through space and rapidly losing power. What followed was a heartwarming team effort to get the astronauts home safe. The film was a box office success, gaining almost seven times its budget and winning thirteen out of thirty-six nominated awards. Apollo 13 is a chilling tale of survival, capable of giving you chills every time.

'Jungle' (2017)

Image via Umbrella Entertainment

This 2017 biographical drama follows the true story of Yossi Ghinsberg. Yossi is an Israeli adventurer who came within an inch of death after a makeshift raft he was on in the Amazon rainforest was destroyed by rapids, resulting in him getting swept away. Stranded in the Amazon with no survival training, weapons, or tools, as time went on over three weeks, Yossi only continued to grow weaker and weaker.

The film stars Daniel Radcliffe as Yossi and received mixed reviews from critics, only gaining a 62% score on the Tomatometer. Despite its average ratings from critics, Radcliffe's performance was highly praised, and rightly so. The Harry Potter actor threw himself into telling Ghinsberg's story, and his brilliant performance in Jungle proved how much dedication he put into doing just that.

'Alive' (1993)

The 1993 biopic drama, Alive follows the harrowing story of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 and the resulting fight for survival upon crashing into the Andes mountains on October 13th, 1972. Based on the 1974 book by Piers Paul Read, "Alive: The Story of the Andes Survivors," the movie details the tremendous challenges faced as they fight to survive the crash.

The flight was carrying forty-five passengers, of which only sixteen survived. Stranded in the Andes and completely cut off from the world, the tremendous ordeal lasted for seventy-two days. While twenty-nine people sadly lost their lives, Alive is a phenomenal depiction of the lengths people will go to survive. It may have received mixed reviews, but it's chilling, terrifying and brilliantly shines a light on the miracle that took place against all odds.

'The Perfect Storm' (2000)

Image via Warner Bros.

Starring well-known actors like Mark Wahlberg, George Clooney, and John C. Reilly, The Perfect Storm (2000) takes viewers on the nail-biting journey of the Andrea Gail commercial swordfishing boat and its crew. As the crew battle treacherous weather conditions and unnavigable seas, the hope they'll survive the tropical storm dwindles rapidly. Heartbreakingly, when a rogue wave comes out of nowhere and flips the vessel as they try to breach it, the crew can do nothing more to prevent the inevitable. The wreck of the Andrea Gail devastatingly left no survivors.

The film showcased how powerful and unforgiving mother nature can be and how much devastation it can inflict in its path. The Perfect Storm received mixed reviews from critics but is considered a box office success after grossing almost three times its budget. It serves as a brutal reminder to never underestimate the power of the oceans and a heartbreaking memorial to those who died.

RELATED: From 'The Departed' to 'The Other Guys': The Best Mark Wahlberg Movies Ranked

'Everest' (2015)

A tale of strength, hope, love, and loss, Everest (2015) stars an ensemble cast including Jason Clarke, Jake Gyllenhaal, Josh Brolin, Keira Knightley, and Sam Worthington. It follows the heart-wrenching story of two expedition groups as they attempt to ascend and descend the tallest mountain in the world. But when the groups encounter treacherous weather conditions on their way down, things turn awry very fast.

Eight people died in the 1996 Mount Everest disaster, marking it the third-deadliest Everest expedition ever. From devastating loss to beating the odds and making it out alive, the movie has an equal share of heartbreak and inspiration that'll leave you reeling for a while after the credits roll. The film culminates with a montage dedicated to those who died and reveals that Rob Hall (Clarke) and the bodies of others still remain on the mountain.

'The Impossible' (2012)

Image via Summit Entertainment

The Impossible (2012) focuses on one family's incredible story of will, determination, and survival after a deadly tsunami separates them and hundreds of thousands of others. Starring Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor, and a young Tom Holland in his film debut, The Impossible takes viewers through the devastation inflicted by the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that killed over 200,000 people and injured countless more.

When the tsunami hits, the Bennett family is separated and thrust into the horrors of mother nature's destruction. Injured, scared, and in unknown surroundings, the family attempts to find each other. Against all odds, they do. It's a nail-biting and heartbreaking watch with some downright difficult-to-watch scenes, but it's well worth it. To see this family's almost unbelievable story will undoubtedly bring a tear to your eye.

RELATED: How to Watch 'Uncharted': Where is the Tom Holland Action-Adventure Movie Streaming?

'Rabbit-Proof Fence' (2002)

This 2002 Australian drama follows the inspirational story of three Aboriginal sisters who travel across 1500 miles of the Australian rabbit-proof fence after escaping from the Moore River Native Settlement. For nine weeks, the siblings embark on a challenging journey to make it back to their Aboriginal families. All the while tracked and pursued by white law enforcement officials.

Positively received and praised by critics, the film, based on a book titled, "Follow The Rabbit-Proof Fence," shone a light on the people referred to as "The Stolen Generation" and how much the settlement impacted them. With beautiful visuals and a chilling true story, the film attained 23 awards ranging from its music to its directing by Phillip Noyce.

'Lone Survivor' (2013)

This 2013 American war biopic is based on the nonfiction book of the same name and tells the harrowing lone survival story of Marcus Luttrell (played by Mark Wahlberg) following the failed mission, Operation Red Wings. When a SEAL reconnaissance team of four men is tasked with tracking down a Taliban leader in Afghanistan, things take a turn for the worst when four become one, and Marcus is the only one left alive.

Through the devastation, bullet-ridden fields, sheer strength, and unexpected allies, Marcus and his brothers' story is one that'll undoubtedly tug on your heartstrings. The film received mixed reviews from critics but is considered a box office success after grossing over four times its budget. It is an incredible depiction of the horrors of war, the kindness of others, and the proof that if we lean on each other for help from time to time, we can overcome many hardships.

Into The Wild (2007)

Into The Wild (2007) details the heartbreaking story of Christopher McCandless (played by Emile Hirsch) after he wound up in the Alaskan wilderness from hitchhiking across America. Directed by Sean Penn, the film is an adaptation of the book written by John Krakauer, who was not only an adventurer himself but also climbed Everest the year of the 1996 Mount Everest disaster.

"If you want something in life, reach out and grab it." McCandless' story is one of adventure, determination to have it, and going for what you want. Although his story has a tragic end, many people say how much he resonated with them, and in doing what he loved, he inspired others to do the same. Into The Wild was praised highly by critics upon its release, earning nominations for almost thirty accolades and winning eight, with Penn's directing and Hirsch's performance considered spellbinding.

RELATED: 'Into The Wild': How Eddie Vedder's Soundtrack Became The Movie's Backbone

'127 Hours' (2010)

127 Hours is based on Aron Ralston's memoir, "Between A Rock and a Hard Place," and tells his incredible story of will and determination to survive after becoming pinned by a boulder inside a canyon. Trapped, alone, and with no other option for survival, Ralston (played by James Franco) makes the brave decision to amputate his arm in order to escape his perilous situation.

The film was highly praised and well received by critics, gaining a 93% on the Tomatometer, despite its gut-wrenching scenes and stomach-churning depictions of Ralson's ordeal. Nominated for over one hundred awards and winning thirteen, it may be difficult to watch in places, but well worth the watch to see Aron's inspiring story. That is, if you can stomach that amputation scene. Aron Ralston is now a motivational speaker.

NEXT: Intense and Heartbreaking Movies Based on True Events