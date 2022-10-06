Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.

These films tend to be some of the wildest experiences you'll see from anything within the genre, whether they're humorous thrill-rides like Braindead or the nightmarish scenario of Possession.

'Army of Darkness' (1992)

Sam Raimi is known for his incredibly eccentric and humorous style, and out of all of his Evil Dead films, Army of Darkness is the wildest of the bunch. The film occurs during the Middle Ages as we follow our leading man Ash (Bruce Campbell), facing off against various medieval enemies upon being mysteriously transported to this era.

This is an extremely fun ride, consisting of a very charming and comedic tone, courteous of Raimi's directing talents. All the Evil Dead films are weird and comedic in their ways, but Army of Darkness always delivers the most in terms of camp and enjoyment.

'Barbarian' (2022)

Barbarian has been claimed as 2022's version of Malignant in terms of its levels of wackiness. The film tells the story of a woman who finds herself having to spend a night at a mistakenly double-booked Airbnb with a mysterious man.

If you're looking for a unique and original horror film to watch this year, this is undoubtedly one of them. This film is a tense thrill ride that will keep your eyes glued to the screen. The film starts slowly but cranks it up from zero to 100 with its thrilling second and third acts.

'Braindead' (1997)

Before taking the helm behind the iconic Lord of the Rings franchise, Peter Jackson started his career by making some pretty weird horror movies, and Braindead is genuinely the wildest of the bunch. The film follows the incredibly deranged story of a man that has to survive an unexpected zombie outbreak caused when a mutant rat-monkey creature bites his girlfriend's mother.

The film gets even wilder than the synopsis suggests and is a total bloodbath, being one of the goriest movies ever made. It's quite literally a bloody hilarious time, sharing a lot of similarities to Sam Raimi's style.

'House' (1997)

House is one of those films that can be summed up by asking: "what the Hell did I just watch?" It follows a young schoolgirl and her six friends as they travel to her aunt's derelict countryside house and discover that it consists of many supernatural elements.

The entire film is a trippy joyride, consisting of some of the craziest uses of style, editing, and music ever used within filmmaking. It barely has a plot as it instead focuses on its very mesmerizing yet whimsical tone. The film is haunting and paranormal, yet still highly amusing and enjoyable.

'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Out of all A24's weird and wonderful films, The Lighthouse stands out as one of the best but also one of the most obscure. The film tells the story of two wickies who slowly begin losing their sanity while tending a lighthouse on a small island in New England island in the 1890s.

The film's surreal nature is captured perfectly by all the stylistic choices the film purposefully adapts. This includes the claustrophobic aspect ratio, eerie tone and score, haunting and perplexing imagery, and of course, the career-best performances from Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson that enhance these strange characters in an even stranger and mind-bending experience.

'Malignant' (2021)

Malignant is the latest addition from horror auteur James Wan, best known for his works on The Conjuring and Insidious films. Malignant is an original passion piece that tells the story of a woman who begins to experience horrifying visions of people being murdered. However, her situation becomes worse as the visions unravel into reality.

Malignant is a film that starts like any conventional horror with a few supernatural elements but cranks up into sixth gear within its third act, becoming one of the most satisfyingly fanatic and brutal climaxes out of any film from 2021.

'mother!' (2017)

Darren Aronofsky is known for the disturbing nature of his films, including Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream. mother! is no exception to this as well, being another disturbing and unhinged experience from Aronofsky. The film follows the struggle of a woman (Jennifer Lawrence) as several uninvited guests begin to invade her home.

This film showcases some of the most horrid sequences from Aronofsky's catalog and some of the most disturbing imagery of any film in the 2010s. It's a truly nightmarish experience with a plot that goes off the rails in a bunch of unconventional and deranged places.

'Mandy' (2018)

Mandy is a super unconventional and trippy film that tells an absurd rendition of a classic tale of revenge. The film's plot is difficult to describe as it is so surreal. However, it doesn't affect the viewing experience, as the film has a clear vision from its metal stylings to its balls-to-the-wall action.

The film is like a visionary rock opera with a distinctly grungy tone, style, and atmosphere. The film is also aided by having a fantastically unhinged performance from Nicolas Cage, who always delivers in creating a wild ride.

'Possession' (1981)

Possession is a haunting psychological horror that tells the story of a man who desperately attempts to gain information on his wife after she leaves him and his son and seeks a divorce.

Like mother!, this film touches on themes of a failing relationship; however, this film shifts in a drastically different direction. This film is where the experience is best if you know little about it before going in. Just know that it takes an incredibly wild turn that will leave you equally horrified and bewildered.

'Thirst' (2009)

Thirst is a fantastic film by acclaimed Korean director Park Chan-Wook. The film is one of the most unique takes on a vampire story, following a priest who volunteers to take part in a procedure that could lead to the cure for a deadly virus. However, this procedure goes horribly wrong, causing him to die and come back to life as a vampire.

The film is a fascinating character study, showcasing the cruelty of nature in the sense of transforming a passive priest into a violent demon. It's an extremely screwed-up and grisly feature that certainly isn't for the faint of heart.

