H.P. Lovecraft's stories are often characterized by their high-concept, otherworldly combination of fear, confusion, and hopelessness. A good example of this is his 1934 short story From Beyond. It follows mad scientist Crawford Tillinghast and his invention, which expands the pineal gland, a small endocrine gland located in the center of the brain, to the point where one can see into other worlds. This goes about as well as any new phenomenon in an H. P. Lovecraft story, seeing the potential of the brain and the power of resonance to unlock indescribable nightmare creatures from beyond our perceived reality, destroying everything and everyone around them. Like Cool Air and Herbert West–Reanimator, Lovecraft shows his preference for the story of the mad scientist flying too close to the sun with devastating results and using a new (for the time) scientific idea as the foundation. After all, the mind is still not fully explained, and even less so in the 1930s. Following the success of his adaptation of Herbert West – Reanimator with Re-Animator, Stuart Gordon would continue his Lovecraft cycle by loosely adapting this story. 1986's From Beyond adapts Lovecraft like his feature debut did, taking the original story's basic premise and dousing it in a healthy amount of weird '80s camp.

While it didn't succeed at the box office like its predecessor did, From Beyond is a cult classic that is still looked on favorably. Crawford Tillinghast is another beloved Jeffrey Combs character, and once again shows that with the right angle, a good adaptation isn't necessarily a faithful one. However, the film's best element is the creature effects and makeup, because this is one of the grossest, craziest, and most creative body horror films that not enough people have seen.

What Is 'From Beyond' About?

Jeffrey Combs returns as another eccentric scientist, this time the neurotic and traumatized Dr. Crawford Tillinghast. In the film version, he is not the villainous inventor; his employer, the salacious and creepy Edward Pretorius (Ted Sorel), is the mind behind the resonator, the aforementioned mind-expanding machine. After the volatile extradimensional creatures seem to consume Pretorius, it's up to Crawford, psychologist Dr. Katherine McDaniels (Barbara Crampton), and Detective Bubba Brownlee (Ken Foree) to investigate. They all soon discover the addictive qualities of the Resonator's power as it warps their minds and bodies, and quickly realize that the door between realities should have never been opened. This is a film that offers no easy answers, no explanations for what dimension they are looking into or what the twisted creatures they see truly are, which makes From Beyond even more bizarre and high concept than Gordon's last venture. Gordon jumps from a comparatively straightforward medical horror to ideas discussing both psychology and parallel universes.

Why Does John Carl Buechler's Body Horror Work So Well in 'From Beyond'?

The man behind these effects is the late, great John Carl Buechler. While not quite as well known as Dick Smith or Tom Savini, he is a legend in the world of B-Horror, responsible for, among many, the wacky and creative monster designs of A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master. From Beyond is his best work, however, with his task being to interpret Lovecraft's ideas that were too frightening to describe, and inflicting that on the human body. He made the most of a $4.5 million budget, and abstraction of the human form is something producer Brian Yuzna would become even more familiar with in 1989's Society.

This is the most on display with the corruption of Pretorius when he becomes one with whatever hellish dimension has been tapped into, with his human body being a form that can be altered beyond anatomical sense. It's not explained what has happened to Pretorius, but it is clear his body is more of a clay that can be sculpted and warped than flesh and bone. It melts like wax and expands like Play-Doh, becoming an illusion that can be changed at will. This is where the latex of practical makeup comes in, looking artificial and impossible, but just as tactile as skin. Every monster our heroes face is slimy as well, coated in Vaseline-like goo that gives them even more of a gross and sticky element. Still, it's artful in a way, with everything bathed in a magenta light when the Resonator is on.

An extra layer of discomfort comes from the sexual elements of the movie. To be informal for a moment, this is a very horny horror film. The expansion of the pineal gland that the machine is responsible for also triggers an addictive paraphilia in those exposed, creating a sexual pleasure never before experienced. The expansion of the pineal gland, and the serpentine creatures seen when the resonator is activated, are extremely phallic as well. This, especially given how obscene Pretorius is throughout the film, makes the film even more skin-crawling. It's an extra layer of uncomfortable intimacy to watch people debase themselves right before our eyes, and while embracing sexuality is as healthy as can be, allowing it to corrupt and direct your actions can make a monster out of you.

'From Beyond's Weirdness Is Actually Rooted in Science

There is science here, despite very little being explained to the audience to add to the bizarre mystery. When considering the factual basis of the concepts brought up in the film, this B-horror movie starts to make a bit more sense. Firstly, there is a reason why everything is magenta when the Resonator lifts the veil between realities. The pinkish-purple color doesn't fit in with the spectrum of monochromatic visible light. It is what's known as an extra-spectral color, and the furthest color the human eye can perceive. Many of Lovecraft's stories speak of mysteries that defy description, which makes magenta an excellent shorthand for the color of something beyond human comprehension. The film The Color Out of Space, also based on a Lovecraft short story, uses the color the same way, with it being bathed in that same furiously pink light.

There's even a scientific reason as to why the film is so darn horny, and it concerns the part of the brain that's heavily focused on. The pineal gland, or epiphysis cerebri, is a little thing in the mind with a lot of uses both proven and theorized. We know that it's an endocrine gland that helps regulate your circadian rhythm, which can give it an association with the waking and dreaming worlds. It has been theorized, and tested on rodents, that the pineal gland is also responsible for the regulation of the pituitary gland. For those who need to brush up on their sex-ed, this is the part of the brain primarily concerned with the functions of sex organs, the ovulation cycle, and all kinds of hormones. When you learn that, the orgasmic quality of the Resonator starts to make a lot more sense.

H. P. Lovecraft might've been a little freaked out by newfangled scientific ideas, but we aren't, and something that Gordon explores here and in Re-Animator is relating the writer's work to real scientific theory — whether it be the operation of the brain after death or the expansion of the brain through science. In later loose adaptations, we've seen a lot of recontextualizing of cosmic horror's foundation, such as through race in Lovecraft Country. This is because much of Lovecraft's work, being as high concept as it is, is also really difficult to adapt. How do you creatively interpret something that was too terrifying to describe on the page?

Despite a cinematic adaptation likely being the furthest thing from Lovecraft's mind, the vague descriptions give people like Gordon and Buechler ample room to play for a film like From Beyond. With its use of otherworldly body horror and the added doses of scientific investigation, Lovecraft is given a brand-new context with the added decades of knowledge and understanding — even if we can't fully explain everything, not yet anyway.

From Beyond is available to stream on Tubi.

