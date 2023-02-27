Shudder has released the first images from their latest exclusive horror film From Black, and they feature Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp front and center. Camp leads the film as Cora, a grieving mother and recovering drug addict desperate to find closure after the disappearance of her son five years ago. She's presented a strange offer to set things right and finally receive the relief she's already wanted, but the cost is dire leaving her to question what lengths she'll go to for redemption. In addition to the images, Shudder also announced that the supernatural horror will begin streaming exclusively on the platform on April 14.

Cora's grief is felt throughout the images she appears in. Her thousand-yard stare out a window and her look as she hears from another person at what seems to be a clinic show that she's been through a lot. Other images reveal that the police get involved along the way, whether that's to search for Cora's son or stop Cora from going through with whatever offer she's been given. There are also a few more ominous shots of a woman sitting in a hallway and a figure throwing open the curtains in a darkened bathroom, but the real horror comes with the reveal of the monster - a veiny, horned demon with no eyes wearing a dress that appears amidst a circle of candles - which confirms that the price Cora has to pay is a supernatural one.

From Black is the latest leading role for Camp who, earlier this year, starred in the indie romcom Unexpected with Joseph Mazzello. Outside of playing Aubrey in the Pitch Perfect franchise, she's also well known for her turn as Sarah Newlin in True Blood, and she recently enjoyed a role alongside Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening in Jerry and Marge Go Large. Joining her in the new Shudder horror will be Jennifer Lafleur, John Ales, Travis Hammer, and Ritchie Montgomery.

Image via Shudder

RELATED: 10 Movies to Watch After You See 'Possession' on Shudder

From Black Is a First From Director Thomas Marchese

Thomas Marchese directed From Black, marking his first narrative feature. His first foray into the feature film space was the 2017 police documentary Fallen which covered the deaths of police officers in the line of duty. Between his short films, music videos, and Fallen, he has plenty of hardware under his belt from the festival circuit. It's also a first for writer Vincent Cardinale whose only writing credits to this point are a pair of short films. He's better known as a producer, previously working on the Jenna Ortega-led HBO Max film The Fallout.

Shudder exclusively premieres From Black on April 14. Check out the rest of the first-look images below.

5 Images