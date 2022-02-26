Pitch Perfect and True Blood actress, Anna Camp, is officially confirmed as the lead in the upcoming supernatural horror film, From Black, Deadline reports. From Black is the story of a recovering drug addict who is given a chance to find out the truth about her son's disappearance but at a cost. Racked with guilt, she'll learn how far she's willing to go to discover what really happened. The movie begins production this week in Natchez, Mississippi.

Camp is known for one of her first major roles as the villainous Sara Newlin in the popular television series, True Blood, which earned her a SAG Award nomination for "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series." She went on to perform recurring roles in shows like Mad Men, The Good Wife, and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Her guest appearances include The Office and Glee. She's also well known for playing Aubrey Posen in the Pitch Perfect comedy musical film franchise. Alongside Camp, other cast members confirmed so far are Jennifer Lafleur (Big Little Lies), John Ales (Euphoria), Travis Hammer (Godless, Baby Money), and Richie Montgomery (Ozark, Dark Well).

From Black is expected to be helmed by award-winning filmmaker Thomas Marchese. In 2017, his first feature film, Fallen, won the Jury prize for "Best Feature Documentary" and an Audience Award for "Best Feature Film" during the Phoenix Film Festival. Netflix eventually snagged the movie after its theatrical release. Marchese currently runs his own production company, Darkroom Films, which is also in charge of From Black's production with K7 Entertainment's Kelly Frazier and Vincent Cardinale, whose most recent work includes the film, The Fallout.

The film will be adapted from a screenplay written by Marchese and Jessup Flower. Executive producers will be Camp, Cesar Mercado, Humberto Carillo, James Norrie, Bob Portal, and Inderpal Singh from AMP, who is in charge of world sales.

Marchese commented on what viewers can expect from the film and how the crew nailed the expectations of the genre they strived to explore:

"The idea was to take a dark police procedural and cross it into a flat-out terrifying supernatural horror story. And I really feel we have nailed the tone and hit that mark in a big way."

There has been no word of a release date for the film yet since it has just started production.

