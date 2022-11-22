With inflation rising and political unrest spreading worldwide, now more than ever, viewers are looking back to the past to find their happy place. With shows like Saves by the Bell, Will And Grace, The Connors, and Frasier getting a reboot, it's clear that no era is missed more than the 90s.

After a decade of adulting, aging millennials are starting to miss their carefree days - the '90s. Nothing encapsulates this decade more than its teen movies. From She's All Thatto Clueless, these movies will have fans of all ages trying to jump back in time, Avengers: Endgamestyle.

'Empire Records' (1995)

This cult classic is known as The Breakfast Club of the 90s because the majority of the film takes place in one location. Empire Records is the story of a group of teens trying to save their beloved local record store from being bought by a heartless conglomerate.

This film sucks viewers back into the 90s with needle drops from artists like The Cranberries, and Gin Blossoms, shining a light on teens of that era's obsession with alternative rock. Empire Records takes place in a record store and romanticizes a time when going to the store to find music was a communal experience. As coworkers defend their store against a conglomerate, its anti-establishment themes perfectly highlight Generation X's distrust of materialism and adults.

'Clueless' (1995)

This 1995 hit about a stuck-up brat from Beverly Hills whose Stepbrother teaches her to be less self-involved made Alicia Silverstone a household name. Its 60s-inspired fashion makes it the perfect times capsule of the decade.

Clueless's colorful and preppy fashion sense will have fans rushing to the thrift shop. This film inspired a shift in 90s fashion from dark and grungy to bright and playful. The additively snobby and privileged way the main characters spoke spread like wildfire in the mid-90s and will have nostalgic viewers everywhere saying, "Like Whatever."

'Encino Man' (1992)

Encino Man is the story of two outcasts who find a frozen caveman buried in their backyard and use him to become the popular kids at school. There's plenty of reason to be nostalgic about this film, but none more than its supporting actor, Pauly Shore.

No actor is as synonymous with the '90s as Pauly Shore. Encino Man, his first feature, introduced mainstream audiences to what would become Pauly's iconic 90s "slacker" way of speaking. The sound of his voice immediately transmits viewers back in time. Pauly's grunge-inspired characters represented a vast segment of the youth that weren't interested in being go-getters like the boomer generation and just wanted to hang with friends and listen to rock.

'Hackers' (1995)

Angelina Jolie stars in this cult classic about a teen hacker framed for hacking into a major corporation. This film is one of the earliest movies to deal with the Internet and cyber-culture.

Hackers brings viewers back to when the Internet was still mysterious and new. The hilariously melodramatic way the film shoots hacking will leave nostalgic viewers smiling from ear to ear. Fans will be begging to go back to a time before internet trolls and paid ads. Hackers also features trendy mid-90s fashion, reminding viewers that hackers were a sexy counter-culture, not nerds attempting to steal your identity to buy stuff off Amazon.

'American Pie' (1999)

The raunchy humor in this 1999 hit changed the comedy landscape for the next ten years. The film about five friends who make a pact to lose their virginity by the end of prom is a game changer in more ways than one. In a time when movies are rightfully careful about not offending people with their humor, American Pie's racy sexual humor does feel like a breath of fresh air.

Stifler's suggestive humor reminds viewers of a time when it was okay to laugh at an off-colored joke here and there. Also, American Pie's more physical comedy is rarely seen in movies anymore. From Jim pleasing himself with an apple pie to Finch having diarrhea at school, actors were called on to use their bodies physically to make audiences laugh. From Something About Mary to Ace Ventura, physical comedy was at its apex in the 90s and is sorely missed.

'Can't Hardly Wait' (1998)

Can't Hardly Wait is about a bunch of interconnected stories at a high school graduation party. The 1998 gem is mostly remembered as "that '90s teen movie with everybody in it."

This movie instantly makes viewers pine for the '90s because of its cast full of famous teen stars from the decade including Melissa Joan Hart, Jenifer Love Hewitt, and Scrubsstar Donald Faison. It also features actors like Jason Segel, and Seth Green,who would later become household names. Viewers cannot help but feel they are looking at someone's old high school yearbook while watching this film.

'Never Been Kissed' (1999)

In this 1999 classic Drew Barrymore masquerades as a high schooler in hopes of breaking a big news story. Its perceived naïveté received mixed reviews from critics but won the hearts of moviegoers. Never Been Kissed will have viewers clamoring to return to the '90s because of protagonist Josie's belief in true love. Josie Geller refuses to go on numerous dates like her coworkers as she waits for someone special.

Josie's wide-eyed innocence is furthered when she invites the love of her life to kiss her for the first time in front of a packed baseball stadium.bThe film's wholesomeness gives viewers a feeling they can only get from Hallmark movies now. In this age where audiences and movies are more skeptical about love, this film's optimistic view is refreshing.

'House Party' (1990)

In this semi Hip-Hop musical, Kid sneaks out of the house to attend a party after being grounded by his father. Because House Party is known as a Hip-Hop classic, many forget it's also a teen movie.

Watching this film is like turning to the old-school Hip-Hop station on the radio. The music instantly brings you back to a specific time, even if you weren't there to experience it. It also has tons of '90s Hip-Hop slang and Kid's legendary high-top fade haircut. If that's not enough, the infamous Kid N' Play Kickstep dance performed by the rappers during the dance battle will have viewers wishing they were born 40 years earlier.

'Good Burger' (1997)

While not initially a hit, Good burger has taken on a life of its own and features one of the most iconic characters in '90s kids' shows. Kel Mitchell will live on in infamy for his portrayal of this lovable fast food worker.

Based on the popular sketch from the 90 kids' show All That,Good burger will have viewers wanting to be a child again. All That alumni Mitchell plays a simple-minded surfer-dude named Ed, saying all his most memorable catchphrases. No wonder fans lost it after seeing Mitchell reprise his Good Burger persona on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2015. It just shows the power of 90s nostalgia when it comes to this character.

'She's All That' (1999)

In this 90s retelling of My Fair Lady, Zack, the most popular kid in school, bets he can make a social outcast, Lacy, into a Prom Queen. She's All That would become one of the biggest teen films of the decade and define a generation. By design, almost anything popular to teens in the '90s is in this film. It satirizes popular reality shows from the era like MTV Spring Break and Real-World, poking fun at its self-obsessed participants. She's All That also features two of the biggest music acts of the decade at the top of their game, with Lil Kim and Usher playing two high school students.

In what could only happen in a 90s film, there's a cheesy dance scene in which everyone at prom magically knows the moves. However, the most nostalgic moment is when Lacy comes down the stairs to Six Spencer's "Kiss me" after being made over. Lacy's classic transformation from outcast to bombshell had teens everywhere swooning. She's All That is ridiculed for its forced romance, cheesy dialogue, and random choreographed dance scenes, but for many, it represents everything great about the decade.

