Eiza González and her 3 Body Problem castmates are ruling Netflix's ratings. For González, a co-leading role on a high-profile streamer that doubles as watercooler television is a level of prominence that's a long time coming. A veteran actor in Mexican television and film who studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute before she transitioned to Hollywood, she spent a decade as a stand-out player in sundry projects ranging from Baby Driver and Godzilla vs. Kong to director Guy Ritchie's upcoming The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Perhaps 3 Body's success will turn the attention tide in González's favor, especially since her first English-language role immediately cemented her as a star: 2014's From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series. Creator Robert Rodriguez thoughtfully revamps (cough) his and Quentin Tarantino's 1996 cult classic for Rodriguez's El Rey network, and it's a guilty pleasure without guilt. How can one feel shame when the result is pulpy, campy, and gloriously blood-soaked? From Dusk Till Dawn is the definition of an "everything and the kitchen sink" experiment that succeeds; a horror series with the right B-movie vibes.

From Dusk Till Dawn is thoughtful because of how Rodriguez expands his film into a longer medium, which naturally enriches the material. For one, incorporating Mesoamerican Aztec mythology into the culebra design makes these vampires distinct. The series fleshes out its lead characters, criminal brothers Seth (D. J. Cotrona) and Ritchie Gecko (Zane Holtz), and their contentious relationship. The supporting characters operate less as archetypes and more as people with defined narrative contributions. Likewise, it corrects dated mistakes regarding the female characters. Chief among these is Eiza González’s leading lady antiheroine, Santánico Pandemonium, a role originated by Salma Hayek in the original and known for her sensual dance. Although it's fascinating to compare how Hayek's Santánico is a femme fatale who's swiftly killed, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series stands on its own — and it stands because it expands Santánico into a creature of infinite being. Even a supernatural crime caper can only go so far without a heart. The story's most effective moments circle back to Santánico, a walking tragedy manifested by González’s captivating, deeply vulnerable, and ferociously venomous performance.

Who Is Eiza González’s Santánico Pandemonium?

From Dusk Till Dawn infuses Santánico Pandemonium's previously nebulous with purpose and clarity. Season 1, Episode 1 opens with a girl running for her life before men throw her into a pit of snakes, which consume her. The focus switches to the modern-day Gecko brothers as they run from the law and a bank robbery gone wrong. Ritchie Gecko sees visions of an alluring woman asking him to "free" her. When he and Seth arrive at the infamous Titty Twister strip club, a woman takes the stage. This is Santánico, a stunning temptress and the woman of Ritchie's hallucinations. Unlike her movie counterpart, she survives by orchestrating her escape, because the Twister is her prison. So is the Santánico Pandemonium identity — her real name is Kisa, and she is vengeance personified.

As Season 2 reveals, before the Gecko brothers' arrival, Kisa spent half a millennium controlled and abused by men. Specifically, the Nine Lords of the culebra; more specifically, Amancio Malvado (Esai Morales), the man who slaughtered her family. When the still human Kisa refused to "spill human blood" for the Lords, they punished her with vampiric bloodlust. Once she's an unwilling culebra, Malvado emotionally and physically abuses her. Century after century, he forces Kisa to fit his design: a goddess on display. She dances in the Twister for the Lords' degrading entertainment and to lure in hapless victims. Malvado even denies Kisa her name, christening her as Santánico Pandemonium, an object of his creation.

‘From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series’ Gives Santánico Pandemonium Necessary Nuance

Kisa doesn’t just long for freedom. She seizes it with her bared fangs and tears its throat out. For Kisa to escape the Twister, someone must solve its mystical labyrinth. She sends Ritchie visions and pulls him under her influence so the Geckos can do precisely that. With her freedom secured, Kisa wages war against the Nine Lords with unhesitating, sophisticated calculation. She's a swinging compass needle between well-honed patience (she's played this game for centuries) and ravenous desperation (she's spent just as long as a slave). She reclaims her life without worrying about blooding her hands; anything goes if it means survival. The world burned to ash the innocent girl she once was, leaving behind a cold, jaded, and guarded cobra with its hood always spread.

Given her immense and continual suffering, it's difficult to imagine a different scenario. Even Carlos Madrigal (Wilmer Valderrama), who initially seems like her right-hand devotee, resorts to violence when he realizes Kisa has no intention of letting him own her. He stalks her, muzzles her, and tries to gaslight her into goddesshood. She chops his body into pieces for it, but Carlos embodies an abusive cycle: even the "nice guys" want Kisa to conform to their desires. Errant behavior? That makes her a misbehaving "bitch."

Eiza González’s Santánico Pandemonium Is a Survivor

The skeleton key lies underneath Kisa's scrupulously constructed armor. Her heart echoes her name's meaning, which is sunlight. Survival, her polestar, conflicts with her capacity for compassion. She longs to be seen for herself and has no taste for hurting the innocent. Her cruelty only extends to those who court it with their abhorrence, or when it's necessary. Neither vampirism nor survival has stripped her of her humanity. She doesn't want to be the monster her blood-thirst tempts her toward, nor the goddess her abusers forced her to mimic. She refuses to label herself a victim, either, and resents the implication. All Kisa desires is agency and safety, things eternally denied. Until she burns the corrupt world to ash, that is. When Ritchie considers taking over the Nine Lords' power structure, Kisa slams his head onto a table and hisses, "No more slavery." The only response to authoritarian exploitation is dismantling it.

After that? Peace. The freedom to roam where she chooses, perhaps to tentatively discover true love for the first time. Kisa's journey is as perilous and unformed as a newborn baby, given her fractured and conflicting pieces. So many identities were inflicted upon her. Who is she now? Who might she become with the world not at her feet, but open to her? Ultimately, she's just Kisa, even after 500 years of torment and its lasting trauma. Her story is one of self-discovery via re-discovery, how to unlearn her self-hatred and find the courage to reveal her soft heart. From Dusk Till Dawn makes us fear Kisa without judgment. In a series led by two murderous criminals, Kisa's antiheroine status earns the "anti" part by proxy. Robert Rodiguez intends his audience to sympathize and cheer for her from a safe distance. As for Season 1 keeping the movie's infamous strip club dance, Kisa remains sexy outside the Twister, certainly. The jump from objectified to personhood is imperfect, but for once, her sensuality is a powerful presentation on her terms.

Eiza González’s Performance Elevates ‘From Dusk Till Dawn'

The showrunners for 3 Body Problem had effusive praise for Eiza González's capability in her recent In Style profile. "She knows what the camera is doing," they said, "and knows when a moment feels real and when it doesn't." Landing the lead female role in Mexico's young adult telenovela Lola...Érase una vez at 15 years old made her a breakout star. She worked consistently and with versatility before landing From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, which she praised to Decider ahead of Season 2's premiere:

"Her character has this beautiful soul. This vampire queen…Just a very interesting, very three-dimensional character. Robert said his favorite character in the original was [Santánico Pandemonium] so he was really excited to develop this character that he loves so much in Season Two. [...] You’ll get to see Santánico’s struggle throughout the years — it’s the outline of the whole season. She has a goal for what she wants, where she’s going, and she’s recruiting people to help her. People are going to love it, especially those who like badass women roles."

Even though From Dusk Till Dawn deserves credit for redesigning Kisa's role, the writing is González's launchpad. Without her ferociously intimate performance, statements like, "All my life, I've been the property of men; that ends today," would ring of empty girl boss feminism. Admittedly, some do. It's easy to view snappy comebacks with cynicism: in response to Malvado hurling "bitch" at her, Kisa sneers while prowling like a panther, "True. But I'm not your bitch." The words that matter, matter because González palpably realizes their weight.

Her natural propensities fit the role's requirements like a glove: range, intensity, minute control, and truthfulness, even among vampires with snake-scale makeup. A volatility always simmers under her skin, like a discontented viper prodding the limits of its cage. She taps into something primal, a fearlessness that doesn't need fangs to flash bared teeth. "That was a cruel and ugly thing to do to an innocent girl," Kisa hisses, and González's delivery just adds to her character's purgatory. Grief and rage meet in her burdened eyes, as does an openness tempered by wisdom. González carries a delightfully gnarly show on her back in her American debut, and it’s tantamount to a crime that work isn’t mainstream.

