It was a Gecko Brothers reunion at South by Southwest today, as Robert Rodriguez reunited with Zane Holtz and D.J. Cotrona. From 2014 to 2016, Holtz and Cotrona starred on From Dusk till Dawn: The Series, which Rodriguez adapted from his popular 1996 action horror film. Holtz shared the photo of the trio on Instagram.

From Dusk till Dawn: The Series premiered in 2014 on the El Rey Network, a new cable channel spearheaded by Rodriguez to showcase Latin American culture. It ran for three seasons before ending in 2016: it was never formally canceled, but its cast members were eventually released from their contracts, making a fourth season unlikely. In a retrospective review last year, Collider's Kelcie Mattson praised the series for combining "the escalating tension of a heist thriller with the unhinged gore of a throwback vampire B-movie — all set within a sun-tinted Neo-Western landscape." Could there be a revival in the works? Probably not, but one can never be sure when it comes to the undead.

What Is 'From Dusk till Dawn: The Series' About?