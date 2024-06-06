The Big Picture Teenage songwriter Kayla Bohan shines in upcoming indie drama From Embers, contributing two tracks for the film.

Kate Bohan's upcoming indie drama From Embers boasts a couple of impressive facts. First is that the film features two songs written by 13 year old songwriter Kayla Bohan — who also co-stars in the movie. Second, From Embers serves as a reunion of sorts for former Glee castmates Matthew Morrison and Heather Morris. While Morrison stars in the film alongside Bohan, and performs one of the tracks for the movie, Morris performs the other track, titled "Maybe This Is How Life Should Be." And now, Collider is excited to share an exclusive look at the music video for the song.

I had the chance to chat with the So Help Me Todd star, to celebrate the release of the video and discuss working on the project. When I asked her what drew her to it, she jokingly replied that it was for the chance to "be one of three Morris or Morrisons on the film. It really sealed the deal because I believe all things come in threes." As much as she might have been kidding about the similarities in name, it was Morrison's involvement that played a part in her own:

"I got the log line in the pitch, and I knew Matthew Morrison already. He is a great friend of mine and my husband's, as well, so anything that he's a part of, I'm on board. Once I received the log line of it, it really sold it for me just seeing that there were some eyes on disability and authenticity in this type of story."

When asked what she hoped audiences would take away from the project at the end of the day, for Morris it all goes back to the story, as well as the relationship between Morrison's character and Kara Wang's character:

"I really hope that they feel challenged in a way because this is a thriller and there is some detective work. Personally, it's one of my favorite genres. At night, when I'm going to bed, I always try and guess what's gonna happen either in the episode or the film, so hopefully this challenges people to second guess their detective skills if they're following along correctly. And just the connectivity of love and the relationship that Matthew's character and Kara [Wang’s] character create and how it flourishes, and the unexpectedness, the chemistry that they have together."

Heather Morrison Was "In Awe" of Teenage Songwriter Kayla Bohan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Morris is, of course, no stranger to blending music and storytelling, if her time on the long-running musical series Glee is anything to go by. But when she was approached for From Embers, Morris said she had no idea music would play such a big role in the story:

"I was just so gracious that they asked me to do it in the first place, but I really had no clue. I knew that Kate [Bohan’s] daughter, Kayla, had written it and I was really grateful that they all collectively thought that I was the person to do this, but I didn't quite realize it. I didn't even know that Matthew was working with Kayla and writing another song, so this was all a great surprise."

As for whether she got the chance to collaborate with Kayla on her song, "Maybe This Is How Life Should Be," Morris said she didn't have the opportunity, but was in awe at her talent:

"[S]he was actually at the recording when I was there. I got to meet her, and I believe that they had just finished filming. I was in awe that not only was she 13 years old, but she was doing all this incredible work for the film. It was amazing."

There is currently no release date for From Embers. Check out the exclusive music video above.