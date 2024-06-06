The Big Picture Upcoming indie film From Embers features Matthew Morrison & Kayla Bohan playing a father and daughter who bond over music.

The pair duet on "Panorama," a song written by Bohan, who is only 13.

Music played a big role in father-daughter duo bonding off-screen as well, uniting Morrison and Bohan through prep sessions.

It's been a while since we've seen Matthew Morrison singing on our screens, but that is about to change. Morrison is set to star in the upcoming indie film From Embers, playing an alcoholic divorced father, who bonds with his teenage daughter Chloe (Kayla Bohan) through a shared love of music. Though the indie drama, directed by Kate Bohan, is billed as a thriller, music is still a huge part of it, and Collider is excited to exclusively share a music video for the project today.

Titled "Panorama," the track is a duet between Morrison and Bohan, and was — very impressively — penned by Bohan, who is only 13 years old. I recently had the chance to sit down with Morrison and talk about his experience making the indie thriller, and of course, recording the track with the young songwriter. Morrison said he knew the music would play a big part in the otherwise "edgy" and "raw" story, and broke down his collaborative process with Kara Bohan:

"It was interesting because, I don't know if you know this or not, but a 13-year-old girl wrote this music, so when I first got the music, I was a little like, “Okay, this was written by a 13-year-old girl.” For me, there's something about that that is very charming. It's very childlike, and I think it's beautiful. Because I was singing on it well as well, and it was supposed to be a song that my character wrote, I wanted to kind of add my flavor to it as well, so I took a lot of the lyrics and kind of rewrote it in my voice with her sentiments of what she initially put forward and kind of messed with the melody a little bit. There was a cool collaboration to it. It felt very, like, teacher-student. It was fun to collaborate with her on it. She fought back a little bit. She's like, “No, I think we should do this.” I was like, “Alright.” So it was a great collaboration where we kind of molded and we met each other in the middle. The music video, they really threw that together. I saw it, and I was like, “Okay!” Because they're like, “Let's just film you real fast in between these two scenes we’re shooting. Llet's just shoot some shots.” But it was charming what they came up with."

Working so closely with her helped the pair bond as father and daughter as well, as Morrison added:

"It absolutely did. In the same way that Kara [Wang] and I connected. I think the music really brought Kayla and I together because we did a lot of prep before we even shot anything. Usually, you meet the actor or the actress your first day of filming, like, “Hi, I'm gonna be your father. Nice to meet you.” So it was really nice to have, like, two sessions, I think we had, before we actually started filming to really bond over music. We have such a different musical taste, and it was funny just listening to her because she's very into darker music. I mentioned Taylor Swift and she, like, gagged. She’s like, “Ugh!” [Laughs] She has a very specific musical taste, which I don't think shows in the music that we did in the film. I thought it was very uplifting and bright, but what she likes to listen to is very hard. I don't even know any of the bands that she mentioned. I was like, “I don't know those people, but great!”

Matthew Morrison Was Excited to Try Something New in 'From Embers'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Admittedly for those, like me, who primarily knew Morrison from Glee, the role of alcoholic divorced father is definitely new territory. Add to that the film's heavier subject matter — the story follows a recently-widowed mother (Kara Wang) who is trying to raise her son, and forms a bond with her neighbor, played by Morrison — and we're not exactly wandering the halls of McKinley anymore. But for Morrison, that was the appeal:

"I haven't done much work in the independent film space, and when Kate, the director, brought it to me, I was really interested in it because I love playing the character I think most people don't really see me as. I think most people see me as happy-go-lucky, so it was really nice to dive into something that was a little more edgy, a little more raw, a little more in the space that I really enjoy playing."

There is currently no release date for From Embers. Check out the exclusive music video above.