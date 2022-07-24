They say that the third time's the charm, but sometimes, some movie franchises prove that the fourth time can be pretty great, too. The fourth film in a movie series is called a fourquel, and there have been many such films throughout the history of cinema.

Not many fourquels are able to keep the magic of the three movies that came before them, but those that pull off such a feat are usually a blast of fun to watch. From the overhated Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skullto the cultural phenomenon that wasAvengers: Endgame, fourquels have proved to be able to achieve some really amazing things.

It May Be the Weakest One, But It Sure Is Fun! — 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' (2008)

The first three Indiana Jones films are among the most beloved adventure movies ever made. When a legacy sequel was announced 18 years after the last film's release, fans were excited to see where the franchise could go after so many years.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released to rather mixed critical and audience reception. As the years have passed, though, public opinion on the movie seems to have warmed up a bit, and now it's generally accepted for what it is: By far the worst movie of the series, but also with a fair share of scenes and elements that make it quite entertaining for Indy fans.

An Entirely New Direction for the Franchise — 'Live Free or Die Hard' (2007)

The first Die Hard is praised as one of the best action films ever made, and its first two sequels also have a decent number of fans. But when Live Free or Die Hard, about protagonist John McClane (Bruce Willis) trying to stop a ring of Internet terrorists, came out 12 years after the previous movie, it was clear that the franchise had taken a complete turn.

There is a scene where McClane jumps from a spinning jet toward a bridge and sticks the landing while the jet blows up behind him. That's all you need to hear to know how ludicrously over-the-top this sequel is. Admittedly, many fans didn't like that about it; but others loved seeing the beloved John McClane in such a purely fun action flick that never takes itself too seriously.

Rocky Goes to the U.S.S.R. — 'Rocky IV' (1985)

The Rocky franchise has some of the most widely beloved sports films out there—Including Sylvester Stallone's Rocky IV, where a colossal Soviet athlete (Dolph Lundgren) kills Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in an exhibition match, and Rocky must travel to Russia to get a revenge match.

This fourquel is without a doubt the Rocky movie that most feels like a product of its time, with silly plot points, a cheesy tone, and more training montages than you can count. Yet it's still a delightful time with a thrilling third act, good performances, and some of the most talked-about scenes in the franchise.

The Key to Saving the Future Lies in the Past — 'Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home' (1986)

Directed by Leonard Nimoy, who plays the fan-favorite character of Captain Spock, Star Trek IV finds Kirk (William Shatner) and his crew having to travel back in time in order to save mankind from an alien threat.

Well-executed time travel stories can always be a lot of fun, and the fourth Star Trek film is one such story. It's an ambitious movie but never takes itself too seriously, becoming one of the most enjoyable, fun, and irresistibly charming installments in the franchise.

It's a Wonderful Life Indeed — 'Shrek Forever After' (2010)

Talk about underappreciated! Although it may not be as magical as the first two Shrek films, the fourth installment in the series, where Shrek (voiced by Mike Myers) gets to see what the world would have been like without his existence, is every bit as moving and meaningful.

Shrek Forever After is the closing chapter in the protagonist's journey of learning to love others, love himself, and allow others to love him. It has a really fun and menacing villain, a beautiful exploration of Shrek and Fiona's relationship, and the perfect ending for the franchise.

The Cinematic Event of the Century — 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

For all its faults, Avengers: Endgame deserves the utmost admiration for what it managed to achieve: Being the culmination of an unprecedentedly massive movie franchise and bringing it all together in a way that most fans found not just satisfying but incredibly enjoyable.

There are few MCU movies as charming, exciting, memorable, and moving as Endgame. The way it closes off so many storylines, character arcs, and the exorbitant number of iconic scenes rate it among the most epic movie fourquels ever made.

The Dark Lord Is Back — 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

Starting his fourth year at Hogwarts, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) competes in the deadly Triwizard Tournament under mysterious circumstances, while the evil Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) lurks, awaiting his chance to destroy Harry and everything he stands for.

After Alfonso Cuarón took the Harry Potter franchise to darker territory than ever before, Mike Newell continued with that atmosphere and added some of his own spice. Goblet of Fire can be thrilling, touching, and funny while feeling dark and menacing whenever it needs to.

The Quintessential Children's Christmas Film — 'The Muppet Christmas Carol' (1992)

Everyone loves a good Christmas movie, and there are few quite as lovely as The Muppet Christmas Carol. In it, the Muppets offer their own version of the Charles Dickens classic about the redemption of a stingy old man on Christmas Eve.

This classic is about as sweet, cute, and wholesome as they come. Aside from being visually striking, it also manages to tell a widely-known story in a way that makes it feel truly fresh and special.

No Plan. No Backup. No Choice — 'Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol' (2011)

The Mission: Impossible franchise is one of the most beloved action movie series, and some argue that Ghost Protocol is where it peaked. The movie is directed by Brad Bird, known for animated classics like The Iron Giant and The Incredibles, and shows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team on a race against time to track down a dangerous terrorist.

This fourquel offers some of the most thrilling sequences in action movie history, such as Tom Cruise climbing the world's tallest building from the outside. The whole movie is pristinely directed and an insane amount of fun.

The Original That Became a Fourquel — 'Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope' (1977)

Some may consider this one cheating since A New Hope (originally titled only Star Wars) was not conceived as a sequel of any sort. However, with the release of George Lucas's prequel trilogy, it can now be considered a fourquel—And the best one ever made, at that.

A New Hope tells a relatively simple "hero's journey" story in a way so creative, epic, emotional, and fun, that many consider it one of the greatest sci-fi movies to ever grace the big screen. It has an entertaining story, compelling characters, stunning visual effects, a perfect score, and countless scenes that make it the most entertaining fourth film in a series that you could possibly find.

