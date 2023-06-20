The year 2023 is the momentous 20th anniversary of many classic films. This includes beloved mainstream family films like School of Rock and Finding Nemo, as well as lastingly influential arthouse fare like The Man Without a Past and The Triplets of Belleville. 2003 was not a year of flawless cinema, but there were certainly plenty of options available for those seeking out cinematic storytelling that delivered something new. But just as no piece of clothing can go without stains for too long, so too can no year in movies be devoid of all-time duds. It’s inevitable that, over 52 weeks, some filmmaker will churn out an all-time bad movie.

In 2003, that movie was, without question, From Justin to Kelly. A misguided project from 20th Century Fox attempting to capitalize on the success of American Idol (which aired on the sister TV network FOX), this movie was headlined by the finalists of that shows first season, Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini. If it sounds like a bad idea to try and hand two newbie singers with minimal acting experience a musical movie to headline, just try and watch any five-minute portion of From Justin to Kelly. This staggeringly miscalculated time capsule of bad decisions that could only exist in 2003 is an unbearable slog to watch for a multitude of reasons.

‘From Justin to Kelly’ Is Too Hetero for Its Own Good

Musicals are gay. Really gay. Really really gay. The art form has always drawn in queer artists of all gender identities for a variety of reasons, including that it’s a great place to be loud and maximalist without being in immediate jeopardy. So much of the history of queerness (including in the modern world) is tragically defined by mainstream society stigmatizing LGBTQIA+ identities to the point that it can be dangerous to be openly queer in public. Being vibrant and extra in the confines of “it’s for the arts!” has often been a powerful way for queer voices to finally be heard loud and proud. Plus, many of the stories in traditional musicals, which often concern yearning for a bigger world, pining for unobtainable love interests, or feeling like an outcast, often resonate with LGBTQIA+ viewers.

From Justin to Kelly’s greatest flaw as a musical, or at least one of them, lies in its inability to be even a teensy bit queer. Rarely have I seen a musical so unabashedly heterosexual, so clearly not at all in touch with any elements of the LGBTQIA+ community. The story of potential lovers Kelly Taylor (Clarkson) and Justin Bell (Guarini) meeting once on spring break and then trying, through endless obstacles, to reunite is tediously lacking the sort of go-for-broke charm that defines so many great musicals. Thanks to a rushed production schedule and a lack of imagination on the part of director Robert Iscove, From Justin to Kelly’s big musical numbers lack pizzazz or charm. The whole film feels too self-conscious to embrace the campy charms of musicals. It’s restrained when so many great queer-relevant musicals are delightfully bonkers.

There's no better example of this problem than in the baffling musical number "Timeless," which features Clarkson and Guarini belting out a "passionate" romantic ballad on a speedboat. The two human beings never move, they're just lifeless as they open and close their mouths to emit pre-recorded tracks. Editors Tirsa Hackshaw and Casey O. Rohrs try their hardest to incorporate dramatic edits throughout this sequence to liven things up, but it’s no use. The whole scene is devoid of anything resembling a pulse. Musical movies and stage productions have become beloved because of the way they can be so maximalist in a way that feels decidedly proudly gay. The musical numbers of From Justin to Kelly, meanwhile, contain all the effort of a straight frat bro tossing off an essay about Howard Ashman ten minutes before it’s due.

Who Was 'From Justin to Kelly' Even Aimed At?

From Justin to Kelly isn’t just baffling 20 years later because it’s a musical that’s afraid to have any queer vibes, though. It’s also peculiar because it feels, like so many all-time bad movies, a feature aimed at nobody. Many great movies feel like they were tailored directly to the sensibilities of the people that were making them. Ironically, this creates an irresistibly distinctive creative aesthetic that anyone can groove to. In the case of From Justin to Kelly, though, we have a movie clearly conjured up by studio executives that didn’t spring from the hearts and souls of artists. This was meant solely to appeal to the broader public…yet it doesn’t seem to be something anyone of any demographic would really enjoy.

Teens and younger audiences, for instance, will no doubt be bored by the lackadaisical musical numbers. Even in a pre-High School Musical world, there were still Disney Channel Original Movies like The Cheetah Girls with way more pizzazz, catchier tunes, and livelier pacing than From Justin to Kelly. This American Idol offshoot seemed to think that just having two notable pop singers stand around like mannequins was enough to get adolescents excited, but it’s really not. Something like Camp Rock or High School Musical takes off as a camp classic with younger viewers because the humor and over-the-top tunes resonate with them. Just having young white people dance around on a beach isn’t enough to get the passion of that core demo.

From Justin to Kelly has even less appeal to older audiences, who can’t even enjoy it as unabashedly ridiculous kitsch. This is a feature brought to life with such half-hearted flair that it doesn’t feel like it can really appeal to anyone. Even bad movie enthusiasts are unlikely to get much out of the proceedings. There’s a reason lines and story elements in From Justin to Kelly haven’t been meme’d to death like “oh hi, Mark” from The Room or any of the many bizarre narrative details from Love on a Leash. From Justin to Kelly is dismal cinema, but it’s also boring dismal cinema. Nothing in here will ever garner the enthusiasm of trash cinema like any number of lines from Troll 2. There really is no demographic for this disaster of a movie.

Twenty Years Later, ‘From Justin to Kelly’ Is More of a Pop Culture Anomaly Than Ever

20th Century Fox never again tried to make a movie based around notable American Idol contestants after From Justin to Kelly tanked at the box office. The world was thus spared a terrible romantic comedy headlined by Taylor Hicks or a hastily assembled gag fest anchored by Sanjaya. This result is no surprise, but it just makes From Justin to Kelly an extra bizarre anomaly in American cinema. The fact that it dropped just months after Chicago vividly revived the glossy, expensive movie musical only makes its place in history extra baffling. It was a one-off marketing gimmick that already felt out of date as a musical film before it even opened in theaters.

20 years later, there’s not much one can glean from the failures of From Justin to Kelly. This is a feature that aimed low and somehow failed to meet its own minuscule creative ambitions. The only thing that’s really intriguing about From Justin to Kelly is how much it pales in comparison to other conceptually similar motion pictures from the same era. The early 2000s were packed with live-action movies made by studios to appeal to younger women, ranging from Aquamarine to D.E.B.S. to Josie and the Pussycats, among many others. Initially, many of these projects were lambasted for being shallow, among other perceived flaws. Today, they’re hailed as savvy cult classics for the ways in which they embraced complicated tones and campy humor with equal levels of aplomb.

It's even easier to appreciate the already considerable joys of something like Josie and the Pussycats after sitting through From Justin to Kelly. This 2003 feature is the nadir of mass marketable product, a commercial for American Idol whose crimes are many and egregious (and include wasting the incredibly talented Anika Noni Rose in a thankless supporting role). In other words, From Justin to Kelly can make you even more grateful for the virtues of vastly superior pieces of cinema from the early 2000s. That’s a lovely sentiment, though it’s by no means a reason anyone should sit through From Justin to Kelly, which remains truly lifeless musical cinema two decades after it was first unleashed on the general populace.