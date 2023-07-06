For fans of Heartstopper looking for another endearing teenage romance with two cinnamon roll characters, look no further From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke. Based on the critically acclaimed manga series by Karuho Shiina, which was also adapted into a hit anime series of the same name, this live-action Netflix adaption focuses on young high school student Sawako Kuronuma (Sara Minami). Sawako has always been the girl on the outside, feared for her supposedly gloomy appearance, and made an outcast by her classmates. However, with the help of some new friends, and a sweet boy named Shōta Kazehaya (Oji Suzuka), Sawako soon finds her lonely world expanding, filled with new connections, and even some sweet romance. Like Heartstopper, which is based on a graphic novel series by the same name, the show emphasizes a sweet slow romance between two adorable characters looking for friendship and love.

What is ‘From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke’ About?

Early on in her high school life, Sawako Kuronuma was given the unfortunate nickname of Sadako (a reference to a character from horror film, The Ring) for her ominous appearance, despite her actual sweet and gentle nature. As a result, the majority of students avoid her, spreading rumors that she can see ghosts and other dark forces. However, not everyone believes in the negative rumors about Sawako, including popular student Kazehaya. When Kazehaya starts speaking to Sawako, her true nature as a warm and caring person starts to surface, attracting other people to her, including new friends such as the fashionable, mature Ayane Yano (Rinka Kumada) and tomboyish, headstrong Chizuru Yoshida (Riho Nakamura.)

While navigating new friendships and school challenges, Sawako and Kazehaya begin to slowly enter each other’s social orbits, growing closer in friendship and affection. Yet as young love almost never runs smoothly, the two must face a series of internal and external challenges, such as their own fears in confessing their love to each other, before they can truly be together.

'From Me to You' Also Features Great Platonic Relationships

While romance is at the center of From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke, the show garners much of its charm from the friendships within the show, much like Heartstopper.

While Ayane, Chizuru, and Sawako are three completely different girls with nothing in common on the surface, their bond is one of the most natural and fluid bonds within the show. As Sawako is a shy girl with little social experience, Ayane and Chizuru initially look after her, making sure she doesn’t falter too badly within the many social challenges of high school. Through spending time with her, the two girls realize how genuinely sweet Sawako is, lacking the toxic fakeness or manipulative tendencies after students have. This comes in handy when a bully targets Sawako, claiming that Sawako is spreading nasty rumors about Ayane and Chizuru, hoping to force a wedge between the three. However, Ayane and Chizuru quickly realize how false this claim is, and instead side with Sawako, teaming up against anyone who might wish her ill.

The show focuses on some of the more light-hearted and tender moments between the girls, like showing Sawako kindly tutoring her friends, as well as Ayano helping Sawako put on makeup for the first time. In adventures of love, the girls are there for both the high moments and the low, encouraging Sawako with her crush on Kazehaya, as well as helping Chizuru when her heart is broken by a family friend who’s gotten engaged.

Through thick and thin, the girls stick together, showcasing one that of the greatest loves a person can have doesn’t necessarily need to be romantic, simply platonic.

A Romance Between Two Cinnamon Rolls

In recent years, media has highlighted a type of character known as the “cinnamon roll,” otherwise a character who is “too pure for this world” or incredibly sweet and kind. And like Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) of Heartstopper, Sawako and Kazehaya are also two teenage cinnamon roll-like characters who happen to fall in love.

As the school’s golden boy, Kazehaya is an incredibly popular student and athlete with many girls sporting a crush on him. Yet refreshingly enough, Kazehaya does not have a massive ego from such attention, instead having the personality of a sweet golden retriever. In turn, Sawako is also sweet and gentle, truly wanting the best only for her loved ones, whether that be her friends, or her crush, Kazehaya.

However, like Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, the two must also face a series of social challenges in school, as well as troubles in miscommunication. For Sawako, this appears in the form of Ume "Kurumi" Kurumizawa (Mirei Kiritani) a fellow student who has a wicked crush on Kazehaya, and initially tries everything she can to plant obstacles in the course of his and Sawako’s courtship. Then, there is also the matter of Kazehaya being a bit insecure when it comes to Sawako’s affections, doubting whether the girl of his dreams might be interested in him. This, paired with Sawako’s naïveté with love and fear of losing the positive relationships in her love, keeps her struggling to confess her own feelings to Kazehaya.

As they say, the course of true love never did run smooth.

Yet despite it all, Sawako and Kazehaya, two cinnamon rolls, try best to communicate their feelings to each other despite the challenges of teenagerhood and miscommunication.

If you’ve currently binged the first season of Heartstopper, and are impatiently waiting for the second, then take the time to watch the Japanese drama adaptation that is Kimi ni Todoke. Like Heartstopper, the show emphasizes friendships, cinnamon characters, and a sweet slow romance between two adorable characters looking for friendship and love. And who knows, this might just spark your interest in watching the original animated series as well.