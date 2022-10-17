Pasta and romance come together in the upcoming Netflix series entitled From Scratch. The romantic drama is based on Tembi Locke's New York Times best-selling memoir entitled "From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home", and it follows an American student on a trip to Italy, who dives into the arts and accidentally meets the love of her life. Although the premise seems like it came from a cheesy Hallmark production, the limited series will also tackle illness and culture shock throughout its episodes. The Netflix original starring Zoe Saldaña is about to arrive on the streaming platform, and we've got you covered on all that you need to know before you hit play.

October might be a month filled with spooky releases, but there is always some room for a guilty pleasure watch in between jump scares. Starting October 21, all eight episodes of From Scratch will be available on Netflix for an immediate binge.

Watch the From Scratch Trailer

"In Italy, we have a saying. In dreams, as in love, all is possible." This quote opens the trailer and sets the stage for an emotionally-driven love story between an aspiring American artist and an Italian chef. Once they meet, they have an instant connection that exceeds their passion for art and food. As they notice that together they could have an epic journey, these two souls from different backgrounds decide to live together in the U.S. and consequently deal with sickness and cultural differences. Will their love be enough to endure the challenges ahead? The response will be uncovered soon, once the series comes out later this week.

In addition to the trailer, Netflix also released a behind-the-scenes look at the series on October 12.

What is There to Know About the Plot of From Scratch?

As mentioned above, the series is inspired by Tembi Locke's memoir, featuring a love story between Amy and Lino. Despite growing up on opposite ends of the world, their appreciation for life and their genuine feelings for each other lead them into a roller-coaster of a journey. First of all, Amy is a law student that decides to take time aside from her program to dedicate herself to learning more about Renaissance art during her stay in Italy. She accidentally meets Lino, a chef at a restaurant in Sicily, and they click from the start. Yet, when they decide to move to the U.S. and build a future as a couple, they notice that it won't be all fun and games. Lino has a hard time connecting with the American culture and struggles to find a fulfilling career in gastronomy abroad. On top of that, an unforeseeable diagnosis leads the couple to rely on one another and their families coming from their respective countries.

Check out the official plot description shared by Netflix:

"Amy’s idyllic study-abroad summer starts perfectly: good food, handsome company and beautiful seaside backdrops. But her trip quickly grows more complicated. As if the couple’s cultural differences weren’t enough, soon Lino faces health issues that could tear the two lovers apart. In order to make it through this unforeseen challenge, Amy and Lino will have to unite their families into a cross-country support system that evades borders and overcomes obstacles."

Who Is Part of the Cast in From Scratch?

Starring as the two love birds, Zoe Saldaña and Eugenio Mastrandreia are Amy and Lino in From Scratch. Better known for her roles in box office juggernauts such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar, Saldaña rarely evades the sci-fi genre. This is one of her few contributions in the romance realm, and it will be exciting to see her play a character following her passion for painting and tackling the struggles that intervene in her relationship with Lino. In an interview to People, the actress opened up about her emotional response to reading the book after Reese Witherspoon approached her to be part of the on-screen adaptation.

"When I read it, obviously we all know how Tembi Locke and Saro's story ends, but their love, their friendship, their life, their journey, the story of their lives together, it's timeless. And that was deeply moving to me."

Similarly to his co-star, Mastrandreia has previous experience in true crime productions from Italy but has never ventured into romance on-screen project in his acting career. This is also his first major international role to date.

In addition to these two, Giacomo Gianiotti (Grey's Anatomy), Danielle Deadwyler (The Harder They Fall), Keith David (Greenleaf), Terrell Carter (Empire), Jonathan Del Arco (The Closer), Peter Mendoza (Family Food), Jonathan Dylan King (Taking the Fall), Rodney Gardiner (David Makes Man), Lucia Sardo (Alone With Her Dreams), Paride Benassai (Un pugno di amici), and Judith Scott (Dear White People) are part of the ensemble.

Who is the Directing From Scratch?

Leading the series from behind the camera is director Nzingha Stewart, who previously collaborated with Netflix on her feature film directorial debut Tall Girl. She has also directed episodes from popular TV shows such as Maid, How to Get Away With Murder, and Grey's Anatomy. It was during her time working on the later tv project that she met one of the cast members in From Scratch, Giacomo Gianotti. Here is what the actor had to say to Entertainment Weekly about joining another project headed by Stewart: