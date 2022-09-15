Netflix unveiled today the first trailer for From Scratch, an upcoming series that stars Zoe Saldaña (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) as a woman who goes studying abroad and finds love in a different culture. The episodes will showcase the fact that coming from different backgrounds doesn't at all harm the chances of having an everlasting relationship. Netflix also revealed that the eight one-hour episodes are going to debut on the platform in late October.

The trailer confirms what we imagined when the series was announced. As the story centers around main character Amahle Wheeler (Saldaña) studying abroad in Italy, From Scratch is both a love letter to and a postcard from the European city of Sicily. You can look forward to seeing stunning scenery popping up in every shot with incredible landscapes, impressive works of art, and food. A lot of food.

Cuisine is a major plot point in From Scratch. Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea) is a talented cook that somehow can’t make it in his line of work. In addition, the trailer reveals that the episodes of From Scratch will cover a lot more ground than romantic comedies normally do, spanning from the first “hello” until marriage, the dreaded "in sickness" part, and even the birth of a child.

Image via Netflix

From Scratch is based on a memoir from author Tembi Locke, titled From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home. The author-turned-screenwriter teamed up with her sister Attica Locke in order to develop the book into a series. Attica also serves as showrunner, and the siblings joined forces to pen the premiere episode and finale of the limited series. Other screenwriters include Amy Wang, JJ Braider, Marguerite MacIntire, Joshua Allen, and Jason Coffey. The series is directed by Nzingha Stewart (Inventing Anna) and Dennie Gordon (Jack Ryan).

Aside from Saldaña and Mastrandrea, From Scratch also stars Danielle Deadwyler (Station Eleven), Keith David (Greenleaf), Kellita Smith (Z Nation), Judith Scott (Dear White People), Lucia Sardo (Alone With Her Dreams), Paride Benassai (Baaría), and Roberta Rigano (I Know This Much is True).

Netflix premieres From Scratch on October 21. You can watch the trailer and check out the synopsis below: