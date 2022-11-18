Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, From Scratch.

Netflix’s From Scratch has been praised as an emotional rollercoaster that eloquently portrays the love story of an American artist, Amy (Zoe Saldaña), and an Italian chef, Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea). Together, they nurture an enduring, passionate romance that lasts years and years. They become intertwined with one another’s families, until one day they start a family of their own. When cancer threatens to take Lino from his loved ones all too soon, Amy immediately jumps in as a steadfast caregiver, holding her husband’s hand as he navigates his options and undergoes treatment. Their fortitude is tested during these difficult times, and Amy is overwhelmed, exhausted and above all, terrified.

Early in the series, we are introduced to Amy’s older sister, Zora, played by Danielle Deadwyler (Till). The pair’s dynamic is made clear from their first phone calls between Italy and the United States: Zora is holding down the fort with their overbearing Texan family as Amy takes an extended break from law school to refocus her attention on becoming an artist. When Lino enters the picture, Zora makes a point of keeping their meddlesome mother at a distance, so Amy can freely explore a budding romance and a rekindled passion for painting. This first impression of Zora is built to last, as she consistently and unselfishly acts as Amy’s number-one supporter throughout the series. From Scratch is a thoughtful examination of the quiet struggles of caregiving, and how unconditional love is the powerhouse behind all of that effort. While Amy exemplifies this unyielding adoration for Lino, Zora also possesses these qualities in spades as she tends to her sister. Romantic love is not the only driving force behind From Scratch.

A Source of Support From the Start

Because the timeline of this narrative spans more than 10 years, we get to observe how milestone events shape Amy and Zora’s lives. When Lino first arrives in America to be with Amy, the two shack up in Zora’s L.A. apartment until they can support themselves. They all cooperate nicely and try to be mindful of each other’s space, but Zora’s style is sufficiently cramped. Still, though Zora admits that Lino can drive her crazy, she opens her home to them because she can see how happy he makes her sister.

RELATED: 'From Scratch': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know About the Zoe Saldaña-led Series

As they announce their engagement and build up to the wedding, Zora is by Amy’s side every step of the way. She is the only one who knows how to reign in their parents and acts as a pillar of hope when Lino’s family refuses to participate in the wedding, leaving the couple feeling as lonely as ever. It is only when Zora has a love interest of her own to induct into their family circus that she feels the need to point out exactly how strong she has always had to be so that Amy could thrive. Dating back to when they were little, Zora has become accustomed to making sacrifices for Amy. Now, Zora has asked for her sister’s help easing her new boyfriend into a meeting with their mom and Amy leaves her high and dry, distracted by her own issues. Blissfully unaware of her own tunnel vision, Amy comes around again when Lino starts to exhibit symptoms of a medical issue. Thankfully, after Zora confronts Amy about how she feels her generosity is taken for granted, they can continue to cherish and encourage each other without resentment. This is one of Deadwyler’s best performances of the series. As she recounts her quiet devotion to her sister throughout all their formative years, it is clear that these two actresses have embodied the profound connection of true sisters.

Self-Sacrifice for Others' Good

As time goes on, Zora builds a life of her own, and soon she has her own family to focus on. Yet, all of Zora’s most important moments take a back seat to a new development in Amy’s life. On Zora’s wedding day, Amy and Lino get a call that there is a baby waiting for them to be adopted. With Zora’s blessing, they bolt from the church before the ceremony has even begun to go meet their new daughter. Years later, Zora learns that she is expecting a child of her own, but keeps her pregnancy a secret because Lino’s health has once again taken a turn for the worse, and she didn’t want to pull focus while they were suffering.

Because of a string of unfortunate timing, poor Zora is unable to finally be on the receiving end of the same support she has always shown her sister. Still, she selflessly continues to show up for her family, never asking for anything in return. As her pregnancy progresses, her husband points out that she is putting her own health on the line because she is stretching herself too thin trying to do right by Amy and her daughter as Lino nears the end of his life. In this heartbreaking exchange, we are finally afforded some insight as to how torn Zora really is. Guiding Amy through difficult times has been such a huge part of her life, and she is learning that she has to let go to prioritize herself at a time when Amy needs her most. Her unbelievable resilience enables her to continuously care for Idalia and Amy up to and after Lino’s passing. As Amy grieves the loss of her husband, Zora is right there to coerce her back into living a fulfilling life for her and her daughter.

The real-life Zora, Attica Locke, co-wrote the script and executive produced the series based on her sister’s life and memoir. From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home by Tembi Locke is so accurately recounted in the miniseries that Tembi couldn’t bring herself to watch, though she was present on set. Her sister’s involvement in this adaptation only further reinforces how special and intimate their bond really is, both on-screen and off.

From Scratch resonates with so many people because of its commitment to honor someone’s memory and expressing the highs and lows of love in its purest form. Zora shines as another amazing example in this series about the bonds of love. The devotion she shows should not be overshadowed by the tragic events in Lino and Amy’s story because her dedication to her sister is so hopeful, even though it often comes at a great personal expense for her. In the closing scenes of the finale, we are reminded through Amy’s gratitude that every person and every experience adds up to a life lived. In these final moments, she is reunited with Zora, and they discover the Sicily that Lino knew together. Despite all that has happened, they continue to find peace, comfort and strength in each other.