It looks like From will be claiming a few new residents. Epix has announced additional casting for Season 2 of the network's horror science fiction series, which originally premiered in February. Season 2 of From is expected to begin airing in 2023. Some new additions to the cast include Nathan D. Simmons and Kaelen Ohm, as well as Angela Moore, AJ Simmons and Deborah Grover as series regulars.

From is created and executive produced by John Griffin. Jack Bender of Lost and Game of Thrones, and Jeff Pinkner, who also worked on Lost, also serve as executive producers on the series. From tells the story of a small town that traps those who enter its borders, an intensely dark look at small-town middle America that traps its characters within the bounds of the small town from which they can't escape, forcing them to face both their own metaphorical demons and some very real monsters that come tapping on windows and doors every night.

While Season 1 focused on setting up the horrors of the town, Season 2 will explore the origins of the mysterious evil that haunts the residents, and will also introduce some newcomers to the cursed town. The second season is currently in production in Nova Scotia. Epix also announced that an actor from Season 1 will be returning for Season 2 as a regular. Scott 'Victor' McCord will officially be a series regular starting in the second season. He previously had roles in The Blacklist and The Sinner.

Epix is a network with ever-expanding availability. Viewers are able to enjoy its content through cable, telco, satellite, and other emerging digital distribution platforms. Epix is also available as an app through EPIX NOW. The network provides an array of original and classic content for viewers to enjoy, including Chapelwaite, an adaptation of Stephen King's short story Jerusalem's Lot.

Season 1 of From was released on February 20. The second season of the series is set to premiere sometime in 2023, though no exact premiere date has been set. You can check out the trailer for Season 1 of From below.